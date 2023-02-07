OnePlus Pad premium full-sized tablet announced

OnePlus has announced its entry to the tablet market with the classy and capable OnePlus Pad.

The first big OnePlus launch event of the year has just wrapped, during which the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were announced. Arguably the biggest surprise of the event, however, was the official unveiling of the OnePlus Pad.

This new full-sized tablet bears a large 11.61-inch display with an industry-first 7:5 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision support, and an extremely rapid 144Hz refresh rate. Together with Dolby Atmos and OnePlus’s own ‘omni bearing sound field’ technology boosting immersion, this one’s clearly geared up for media consumption.

OnePlus has deployed its own Star Orbit engraving technique and a CNC machined aluminium alloy to create a particularly shiny and textured Halo Green finish. It’s also deployed a 2.5D rounded edge on the front, which is pretty unique for a tablet, together with a skinny 6.54mm bezel for an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Another unique external element is a striking central camera module on the back, though we don’t have any specific details on the camera itself just yet.

In terms of performance, OnePlus has fitted its Pad out with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. That might sound like a step down from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 of the OnePlus 11, but it’s still a highly capable component. Not so long ago we saw a variant of this chip, the Dimensity 9000+, powering the gaming-focused Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, and were duly impressed.

It’s helped along by up to 12GB of RAM, with a RAM-Vita technique allowing you to keep 24 separate apps open simultaneously.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus Pad comes with a meaty 9510mAh battery that should be good for 14.5 hours of video watching and one month of standby, if the brand’s claims are to be believed. This is backed by relatively rapid 67W SUPERVOOC charging, which can charge that large battery to full in 80 minutes.

The OnePlus Pad could also be a handy productivity and creativity tool. Not only do we have that display and processor, but the OnePlus Pad will also ship with the OnePlus Stylo stylus and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard.

Pricing and availability information is set to arrive, hopefully with some more fine detail, over the coming weeks. If OnePlus gets this right we could have another classy iPad alternative on our hands. Watch out Samsung.