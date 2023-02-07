St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Presents Will Smith Leadership Awards 2023

Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Two St. Mary’s College Of Maryland Staff Members Elected To Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Two St. Mary’s College of Maryland staff were recently named to the 2023 Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) Steering Committee by members of the partnership. Kelsey Bush, community liaison for St. Mary’s College, will co-chair the Violence, Injury, and Trauma Action Team and Jess...
Bay Net
SMECO Sponsors 29th Annual Math Competition, Over 150 Middle School Students Compete
PRINCE FREDRICK, Md. – The 29th annual regional MATHCOUNTS competition challenged more than 150 students from 17 schools throughout Southern Maryland to test their math skills at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick on Saturday, February 4, 2023. A competitive technological world requires a proficiency in mathematics as a...
Maryland high school basketball highlights (2/10/23)
MARYLAND (DC News Now) – Coverage of high school basketball in Maryland on February 10, 2023. No. 20 Frederick vs. Middletown (Boys) No. 5 Bullis vs. St. Albans (Boys) No. 23 Landon vs. Georgetown Prep (Boys) Elizabeth Seton vs. Bishop O’Connell (Girls) Walkersville vs. Urbana (Boys)
fox5dc.com
Local mother-daughter entrepreneurs debut new athletic apparel line
One mother-daughter duo in Prince George's County is inspiring a new generation of female athletes and entrepreneurs with their brand Prissy Athletics. The new collection of athletic apparel will be debuted during halftime of Georgetown's women's basketball game against UConn on Saturday. Tesha Nixon Cunningham and Kendall Cunningham joined FOX 5 Morning Saturday to tell us about their brand and their mission.
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Keaja Shamaine Weaver, Age
LEXINGTON PARK, Md – The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating missing person Keaja Shamaine Weaver 17 y/o B/F. She was last seen in the Lexington Park area on 2/8/23 wearing a black Northface jacket, green leggings, and blue/white Nike shoes. Anyone...
Bay Net
Charles County Youth Orchestra Presents An Earthquake Relief Concert
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Youth Orchestra will present a concert to benefit the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey on February 19 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at Christ Church, 112 Charles St, La Plata, MD. The program will include the Andante...
Bay Net
Calvert Commission For Women To Host 20th Annual Women Of The World Celebration
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – For two decades, the outstanding contributions and achievements of women in Calvert County have been recognized at the annual Women of the World (WOW) Recognition Celebration led by the Calvert County Commission for Women. The public is invited to join in honoring the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding Calvert County women and girls at this year’s virtual event on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bay Net
Primary Care Practice Serves Charles County With Offices In La Plata, Bryans Road
LA PLATA, Md. – Nurse Practitioners Heather Oliver, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Adwoa Amponsah-Poku, DNP, CRNP, FNP-C, are the newest providers at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care practice and are taking new appointments at the La Plata and Bryans Road locations. Primary...
Bay Net
Charles County Public Library, Department Of Recreation & Parks Expand Partnership
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Public Library (CCPL) is thrilled to announce the expansion of their partnership with Charles County Department of Recreation and Parks, increasing the number of RecPASSes available to library users for free. The RecPASS allows for unlimited visits to any drop-in programs at...
Bay Net
Calvert County Commissioners Designated Feb. 11-18, As National Entrepreneurship Week
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated Feb. 11-18, 2023, as National Entrepreneurship Week. National Entrepreneurship Week provides Calvert County with an opportunity to celebrate and support entrepreneurs within our community. Entrepreneurship is an economic equalizer crucial to the long-term growth of local communities, the state and the nation.
Bay Net
Calvert County Commissioners Celebrate, Recognize February 2023 As Black History Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners celebrates and recognizes February 2023 as Black History Month. Black History Month was first celebrated by Black educators and members of the Black United Students at Kent State University in February 1970. President Ford gave Black History Month...
Bay Net
Calvert County Government Announces Presidents Day Schedule
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in observance of Presidents Day. In addition:. -The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be...
Bay Net
Maryland Winter Turkey Season Harvest Up 25%
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported that hunters took 84 wild turkeys during the 2023 winter turkey season, which was open statewide Jan. 19-21. This year’s harvest was 25% above the 2022 total of 67 turkeys. Allegany, Frederick, Washington, Anne Arundel, and Charles counties...
Bay Net
Sports Wagering Contributes $2.1 Million To The State During January
— Maryland’s 10 retail and seven mobile sportsbooks combined for $441,481,779 in handle and generated $2,114,613 in contributions to the state during January 2023. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Mobile handle in January...
sunshinewhispers.com
8+ Gorgeous Waterfalls In Maryland
For a small state, Maryland is home to some truly breathtaking waterfalls! And the best part is all of them are fairly accessible with scenic views, natural rock formations, and other fun things to do in the immediate area for each of the falls. Use this guide to plan a fun day trip to one of these waterfalls in Maryland!
Bay Net
Calvert Public Works Highway Maintenance Division Chief Honored As Employee Of The Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored Public Works Highway Maintenance Division Chief Mark Mister as the February 2023 Employee of the Month. Mark was nominated by someone outside of his department for his above-and-beyond instruction and guidance. Mark took the time to show...
WTOP
Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school
A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
mocoshow.com
Snipes Opens Briggs Chaney Marketplace Location
Snipes has opened its second MoCo location in the Briggs Chaney Marketplace shopping center, moving in to 13834 Outlet Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904. The location opened last month, according to Snipes social media. Snipes opened its first location in Bethesda’s Montgomery Mall when the company acquired Kicks USA and its 60+ locations across the country. The change was made over to Snipes in the summer of 2019.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
Bay Net
Marylanders Take Advantage Of Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, Feb. 18-20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – If you are looking to replace an old appliance, Comptroller Brooke Lierman reminds Marylanders that there’s no better time than Shop Maryland Energy Weekend – February 18 through 20 ̶ to take advantage of great deals, including exemption of the state’s sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances.
