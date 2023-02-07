ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Mills, MD

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Presents Will Smith Leadership Awards 2023

By Press Release, St. Mary's County Recreation & Parks
Bay Net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
DC News Now

Maryland high school basketball highlights (2/10/23)

MARYLAND (DC News Now) – Coverage of high school basketball in Maryland on February 10, 2023. No. 20 Frederick vs. Middletown (Boys) No. 5 Bullis vs. St. Albans (Boys) No. 23 Landon vs. Georgetown Prep (Boys) Elizabeth Seton vs. Bishop O’Connell (Girls) Walkersville vs. Urbana (Boys)
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Local mother-daughter entrepreneurs debut new athletic apparel line

One mother-daughter duo in Prince George's County is inspiring a new generation of female athletes and entrepreneurs with their brand Prissy Athletics. The new collection of athletic apparel will be debuted during halftime of Georgetown's women's basketball game against UConn on Saturday. Tesha Nixon Cunningham and Kendall Cunningham joined FOX 5 Morning Saturday to tell us about their brand and their mission.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MISSING PERSON: Keaja Shamaine Weaver, Age

LEXINGTON PARK, Md – The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating missing person Keaja Shamaine Weaver 17 y/o B/F. She was last seen in the Lexington Park area on 2/8/23 wearing a black Northface jacket, green leggings, and blue/white Nike shoes. Anyone...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Commission For Women To Host 20th Annual Women Of The World Celebration

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – For two decades, the outstanding contributions and achievements of women in Calvert County have been recognized at the annual Women of the World (WOW) Recognition Celebration led by the Calvert County Commission for Women. The public is invited to join in honoring the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding Calvert County women and girls at this year’s virtual event on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Commissioners Designated Feb. 11-18, As National Entrepreneurship Week

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated Feb. 11-18, 2023, as National Entrepreneurship Week. National Entrepreneurship Week provides Calvert County with an opportunity to celebrate and support entrepreneurs within our community. Entrepreneurship is an economic equalizer crucial to the long-term growth of local communities, the state and the nation.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Government Announces Presidents Day Schedule

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in observance of Presidents Day. In addition:. -The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Winter Turkey Season Harvest Up 25%

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported that hunters took 84 wild turkeys during the 2023 winter turkey season, which was open statewide Jan. 19-21. This year’s harvest was 25% above the 2022 total of 67 turkeys. Allegany, Frederick, Washington, Anne Arundel, and Charles counties...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Sports Wagering Contributes $2.1 Million To The State During January

— Maryland’s 10 retail and seven mobile sportsbooks combined for $441,481,779 in handle and generated $2,114,613 in contributions to the state during January 2023. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Mobile handle in January...
MARYLAND STATE
sunshinewhispers.com

8+ Gorgeous Waterfalls In Maryland

For a small state, Maryland is home to some truly breathtaking waterfalls! And the best part is all of them are fairly accessible with scenic views, natural rock formations, and other fun things to do in the immediate area for each of the falls. Use this guide to plan a fun day trip to one of these waterfalls in Maryland!
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school

A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Snipes Opens Briggs Chaney Marketplace Location

Snipes has opened its second MoCo location in the Briggs Chaney Marketplace shopping center, moving in to 13834 Outlet Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904. The location opened last month, according to Snipes social media. Snipes opened its first location in Bethesda’s Montgomery Mall when the company acquired Kicks USA and its 60+ locations across the country. The change was made over to Snipes in the summer of 2019.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Marylanders Take Advantage Of Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, Feb. 18-20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – If you are looking to replace an old appliance, Comptroller Brooke Lierman reminds Marylanders that there’s no better time than Shop Maryland Energy Weekend – February 18 through 20 ̶ to take advantage of great deals, including exemption of the state’s sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances.
MARYLAND STATE

Community Policy