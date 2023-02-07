Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Gifts Any Valentine Gardener Love: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tells us the best Valentine gifts to get any gardener. Learn which plant would be best for your favorite gardener such as Anthurium, Bromeliads, African Violets, Roses, and more. Check out the Watters Garden Center Planting Wilflowers handout.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Wants Your Thoughts on Chicken, Rabbits on Residential Lots
The Town of Prescott Valley has released a survey to poll residents about whether the Town should allow a limited number of chickens and rabbits on residential lots. The survey will run through Monday, February 20 at 5 p.m. Based on public comment, the Town Council asked staff to report...
SignalsAZ
The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Performs in Prescott
The Yavapai Symphony Association welcomes the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, with guest soloist Avi Avital, Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. This Oscar-winning English chamber orchestra is coming to Perscott, with groundbreaking international soloist and a program of Bach and Dorman to herald the approach of Spring.
SignalsAZ
Viewpoint, 89A Manhole Construction Work Extended
The Town of Prescott Valley manhole construction work started this week at Viewpoint and Highway 89A will be extended into next week due to asphalt availability. The contractor will be working in this same area from Sunday, February 12 through Tuesday, February 14. Sunday and Monday’s work will be in the evening from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am. On Tuesday, the work will take place during the daytime hours 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. During this manhole project, the three northbound lanes of traffic on Viewpoint Drive will be reduced to two.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Police Reminds to Celebrate Super Bowl Safely
Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with the Super Bowl, Sunday, February 12th, as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force. As part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur throughout the day.
SignalsAZ
Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss Perform at YCPAC!
When longtime friends and Country music artists, Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss, combine their impressive set lists and their love of live performance, everybody in the audience wins. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center invites you to join Country music hitmakers Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss for a rousing and memorable ‘Together at Last’ performance, Thursday night, March 2 at 7:00 pm.
SignalsAZ
Apply Now forArizona Community Foundation Scholarships
The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications at azfoundation.org/scholarships. Scholarships are available to students throughout Yavapai County, including Sedona and the Verde Valley, who are attending postsecondary schools during the 2023-24 academic year. As Arizona’s largest independent provider of scholarship funding, ACF offers access to...
SignalsAZ
Manzanita Outreach Helps Clients Live Healthy Lifestyles
This past Saturday, while receiving free food boxes at Manzanita Outreach’s drive-through food-sharing event, Verde Valley residents had the opportunity to review their healthcare insurance eligibility and options. Care1st Health Plan Arizona and Medicare specialists, Wellcare, were on-site at a booth staffed with health insurance experts. Dozens of families...
SignalsAZ
In the Clear – The Chief’s Desk
Daily log, 497 billion… The MRI and ultrasound I had last Friday were clear, which is good news because it means no additional surgeries. The downside is that there is no definitive timeline for a full recovery with nerve issues like this. That said, being back in the office this week has helped strengthen the leg and I’m seeing some improvement with the nerve pain. A combination of nerve medications and movement seem to help.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Seeks Fire Board of Appeals Applicants
The Prescott City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Fire Board of Appeals. The City of Prescott is currently seeking applicants to fill two vacancies on the Fire Board of Appeals. The term for both seats will be from 03/2023 to 03/2025 and applicants must be Prescott residents.
