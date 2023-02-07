The Town of Prescott Valley manhole construction work started this week at Viewpoint and Highway 89A will be extended into next week due to asphalt availability. The contractor will be working in this same area from Sunday, February 12 through Tuesday, February 14. Sunday and Monday’s work will be in the evening from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am. On Tuesday, the work will take place during the daytime hours 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. During this manhole project, the three northbound lanes of traffic on Viewpoint Drive will be reduced to two.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO