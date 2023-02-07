A rose to Col. Justin Grieve, Commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base, for his plans to provide greater access to the base and its airmen through an increase in open-to-the-public meetings and tours of the base. Grieve revealed his intentions during a Wednesday luncheon of the Base Community Council, saying he wants to hold eight such meetings over the next 12 months as well as provide more tours of CAFB, which he said will allow citizens to get to know the airmen on a more personal basis and learn about CAFB’s facilities, operations and mission. Providing public access to military facilities is, obviously, a sensitive topic. It would be easy enough to restrict public access to a minimum. Instead, Grieve is determined to provide as much access as possible without compromising the base’s security. In doing so, Grieve’s plans will further strengthen the relationship between CAFB and our community. We are proud of the important work our airmen and staff are doing at CAFB and are naturally fascinated by it. Thanks, Commander Grieve, for allowing the community more access that allows us to better understand and appreciate the important work CAFB is performing for our nation.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO