ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oktibbeha County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Fired, rehired, wrecked and working in two cities

Over the last four months of Garland Ward’s employment as McComb police chief, he was fired, rehired and involved in a single-car accident in his police unit. Though Ward’s hire was reportedly approved weeks ago as a new assistant chief for the Columbus Police Department, he didn’t let McComb leaders know that until Friday.
MCCOMB, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Teens lead officers on miles-long chase across Oktibbeha

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — A group of teens led law enforcement on a wild ride across the county Saturday morning. Six of the juveniles are in custody, facing charges ranging from auto burglary and felony fleeing to armed robbery, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson told The Dispatch. A seventh juvenile has been identified but is still at large. All are males.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 2-12-23

A rose to Col. Justin Grieve, Commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base, for his plans to provide greater access to the base and its airmen through an increase in open-to-the-public meetings and tours of the base. Grieve revealed his intentions during a Wednesday luncheon of the Base Community Council, saying he wants to hold eight such meetings over the next 12 months as well as provide more tours of CAFB, which he said will allow citizens to get to know the airmen on a more personal basis and learn about CAFB’s facilities, operations and mission. Providing public access to military facilities is, obviously, a sensitive topic. It would be easy enough to restrict public access to a minimum. Instead, Grieve is determined to provide as much access as possible without compromising the base’s security. In doing so, Grieve’s plans will further strengthen the relationship between CAFB and our community. We are proud of the important work our airmen and staff are doing at CAFB and are naturally fascinated by it. Thanks, Commander Grieve, for allowing the community more access that allows us to better understand and appreciate the important work CAFB is performing for our nation.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Officer injured in drive-by shooting Friday

It was just after 1 a.m. Friday when a Columbus woman living in a neighborhood off of 14th Avenue was awakened by her granddaughter to make sure she was OK. The woman, who spoke to The Dispatch later that day but asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, was told there had been a shooting just behind her house. When she looked outside, she couldn’t even count the number of police vehicles on Railroad Street just beyond the backdoor.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: The Architectural Legacy of James Lull

James Lull was a Vermont-born, Philadelphia-trained architect who was responsible for many of the most impressive buildings in mid-19th century Columbus. He introduced to Columbus the correct formal use of Greek Revival style in the design of structures. The Columbus First Baptist Church, for which he began design work in 1835, was considered one of the most beautiful churches in the South. The brick dormitory he designed for the Columbus Female Institute in 1860 is one of the first High Victorian Gothic style buildings constructed in America. It survives as Calloway Hall on the Mississippi University for Women campus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt

WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Community Calendar for the week of 2-12-23

■ Concert: MSU’s Famous Maroon Band will present a concert at 2 p.m. in Bettersworth Auditorium in Lee Hall on campus. Will feature performances by the symphonic band, concert band and campus band. Admission is free. Monday, Feb. 13. ■ Concert: Join The W Department of Music to celebrate...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

19th year of Starkville Rotary Classic Rodeo draws 333 contestants from 23 states

STARKVILLE — On Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Horse Park sat empty with the ghost of rodeo future whispering into the air of what is to come — excitement as a cowboy hangs on to his bull for eight long seconds, laughter as the night’s barrelman entertains the crowd and neighs from the horses locked in on their next target.
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

CHARLES H BOOKER, 55, of West Point, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000. JERRY L BRASWELL, 71, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, KPD. Bond $0, $0. DESMOND D DAVIS,41, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Resisting Arrest,...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball Patron Ticket Night is Thursday

Patron tickets to the Junior Auxiliary of Columbus 2023 Charity Ball will be available for purchase on Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Junior Auxiliary Hut located at 1000 Park Circle, adjacent to Lee Park in Columbus. The 73rd Annual Charity Ball will be held at the Trotter...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Amory shooting victim identified

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Amory has left one person dead and another person is in custody. Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said his officers received the call at approximately 6:30 and responded to J Avenue and 111th Street. By the time they arrived, he said the suspect...
AMORY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Rollie Frye

SULLIGENT, Ala. — Rollie Clayton Frye, 90, died Feb. 8, 2023, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Ben Vernon officiating. Burial will follow at Fulton Bridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
VERNON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy