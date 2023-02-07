Read full article on original website
Get a Thoughtful, Personalized Gift With This Massive Mixbook Sale
While the old adage "it's the thought that counts" still rings true, personalized gifts are always a treat. If you're looking for a special gift for a loved one, consider customizing something with Mixbook. The site allows you to take your personal photos to make photo books, wall calendars, cards, home decor and more. And right now you Mixbook has discounted everything by up to 40%, making it that much easier to afford a truly personalized memento. Even better, you can get an additional 10% off when you use promo code YAYGIFT at checkout (though some exclusions apply). This offer is available now through Monday, Feb. 13.
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
Save Up to 35% on a Brand New, High End Sony TV
Finding and buying a new television is no easy feat. You have to take a lot into consideration: what size you want, the features you want, what video quality you want and the most important thing, your budget. There are so many brands and kinds of TVs out there, so how do you filter out what isn't worth it versus what is?
Google Drive or Gmail Almost Full? Here's How to Clean Them Out
Google has some of the most popular digital services in Google Drive and Gmail. According to Axios, Google Drive had 2 billion active users as of 2020, and CNBC reported Gmail had 1.5 billion active users in 2019. Google gives you a combined 15GB of storage space for free for...
Amazon Prime's Newest Perk Adds Discount Prescriptions: Everything You Can Get
The world's largest online retailer in January released its latest feature for Amazon Prime members -- a monthly prescription drug service called RxPass that provides generic medications for more than 80 ailments, all for $5 a month. The new perk is the latest in a long line of lesser known Amazon Prime benefits.
Save up to $300 on Refurbished Dell Laptops, Desktops and More
Shopping for a new computer? It can get expensive trying to get your workstation equipped with everything you need. That's why it's crucial to grab good deals when they spring up -- and right now you can snag refurbished Dell laptops, desktops, monitors and more at steep discounts. Just use promo code DFSDEAL4U to unlock additional savings of up to $300, plus free shipping, now through Feb. 13. However, as with all refurb sales, items are limited and some models may sell out, so be sure to shop sooner rather than later for the best selection.
Multitask With Ease: This Adjustable Stand for Your Device Is Just $7
Free up your hands so you can watch content, charge your device or multitask and stay connected with this universal adjustable stand from Nulaxy. Amazon has slashed the price on this item by 52%, meaning you'll pay $7 if you buy now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
Elevate Your Work-From-Home Setup With 20% Off Sitewide at Satechi
One of the first consumer electronics brands to design and carry USB Type-C products, we frequently recommend Satechi's simple, well designed products. Right now, with the coupon code DONATE, you can save 20% sitewide. Better still, 10% of sales up until Feb. 17 will be donated to the Turkish Philanthropy Funds to help the country after it faced devastating earthquakes earlier this week.
The Best Lego Kits: According to the CNET Staff Who Built Them
Lego has been enchanting people of all ages for over 90 years, though they started out as wood pieces not plastic. When I first got my taste of the brick-building craze in 1989, my dad bought a 2-by-2-by-2 foot box full of assorted Lego pieces. It wasn't a real set, but it included hundreds of random blocks that I sorted into tubs before building everything I could think of. I was nine years old, so all I could think of was Transformers. Still, it was amazing.
Want Unreleased iOS Features? Join Apple's Beta Software Program
With each iOS software update Apple releases, iPhone users can usually expect new features to come to their iPhone. Apple usually pushes out new updates once every month or two, but if you don't want to wait that long, you can sign up to be a part of Apple's Beta Software Program.
Snag Big Bargains on New Apple Products at Woot
If you're an Apple fan then you know the company's products come at premium prices -- and good deals can be hard to come by, especially from Apple directly. However, right now Woot has new open-box iPads, MacBooks and iPads available at a discount. The items will ship in original...
Apple Keyboard Settlement: See if You're Owed Up to $395
If you've owned a MacBook in the past few years, Apple may owe you part of a $50 million settlement intended to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges that Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective, but "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Its Lowest Price Yet
Tablets hit a sweet spot between phones and computers. They aren't as bulky as traditional laptops, nor are they as small as phones. They're incredibly versatile and portable, able to transform into a laptop when you attach a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. If you're searching for a new tablet and...
Comcast Will Air Super Bowl 57 in 4K With Dolby Vision HDR
Those with a 4K Dolby Vision-capable TV and Comcast's Xfinity X1 service will be able to watch Super Bowl 57 in a new way: in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. The two companies announced that they'll be taking Fox's 4K feed of this year's Big Game and adding in Dolby Vision.
PlayStation VR 2 Unboxed
Sony's PlayStation VR 2 headset arrives Feb. 22, turning the PlayStation 5 into a home VR game system. That hands-on review is coming, but in the meantime we're unboxing and setting up the hardware. After trying the PSVR 2 headset back in the fall, we were super curious to see what actually comes inside the retail box.
Save Big on Refurbished Samsung TVs at Woot
When it comes to shopping for a new TV, our general advice is that bigger is usually better than newer. If you can live with a used model, shopping for refurbished TVs is one of the best ways to get a stunning screen in your home for less. And right now, Woot has a selection of factory-reconditioned Samsung TVs that you can pick up for hundreds off their usual price. This sale runs through Feb. 28, but Woot usually has a pretty limited supply of used models, and we expect some TVs to sell out well before the end of the month. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
The Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T: Why This Will Always Be My Favorite Keyboard Shortcut
Have you ever clicked the little "X" on a Chrome browser tab when you didn't mean to? Of course you have! I do it on a daily basis. Maybe even an hourly basis. Could it be that I'm a little too click-happy in this multitasking world? Maybe. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that my favorite keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users), has my back.
