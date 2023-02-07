One of the best players in the NBA was traded this week and fans don’t seem to think it will make much of a difference at all. In less than a week Kyrie Irving demanded a trade and quickly found himself leaving Brooklyn and headed for the Dallas Mavericks. The trade made the Mavericks backcourt, along with Luka Dončić, arguably the best in the NBA. Already fighting for playoff position near the top of the Western Conference, on paper the addition of Irving makes Dallas an absolute force.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO