ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision

American soccer star Christian Pulisic will soon be departing Chelsea, according to one media report. Multiple sources told ESPN that Christian Pulisic will be out the door as Chelsea eyes a “radical overhaul” of its squad ahead of a summer clearout. Pulisic joined Chelsea on an estimated £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Read more... The post Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Ringer

Will the Manchester City Situation Affect the Premier League Title Race?

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat a little bit about their joint live show in London on Thursday, before they move on to whether the current Manchester City situation will affect this season’s Premier League title race (06:59). Ian also talks about a trip to Manchester, where he and Kelly Smith helped out with plastering for some new grassroots changing rooms (23:40). And following the NBA deadline, they come up with some fun, fictional football trades (31:00).

Comments / 0

Community Policy