Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision
American soccer star Christian Pulisic will soon be departing Chelsea, according to one media report. Multiple sources told ESPN that Christian Pulisic will be out the door as Chelsea eyes a “radical overhaul” of its squad ahead of a summer clearout. Pulisic joined Chelsea on an estimated £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Read more... The post Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Ringer
Will the Manchester City Situation Affect the Premier League Title Race?
Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat a little bit about their joint live show in London on Thursday, before they move on to whether the current Manchester City situation will affect this season’s Premier League title race (06:59). Ian also talks about a trip to Manchester, where he and Kelly Smith helped out with plastering for some new grassroots changing rooms (23:40). And following the NBA deadline, they come up with some fun, fictional football trades (31:00).
Manchester City owners set to buy new club after Premier League charges – report
City were charged earlier this week with allegedly breaching more than 100 Premier League financial rules across nine seasons
Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe Confirmed As Finalists For The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022
The winner will be officially announced and his trophy presented on February 27 at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.
Joao Felix admits he was 'surprised' when Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by Portugal
Felix revealed how Ronaldo - who came off the bench in the Switzerland and Morocco games - was a great support to the team, despite being dropped.
