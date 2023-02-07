Read full article on original website
Red and Black
UGA Asian American Student Association celebrates diversity at annual Lunars event
The University of Georgia Asian American Student Association celebrated the year of the rabbit on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Tate Grand Hall with their annual Lunars event. A catered dinner, photo opportunities, a fashion showcase and a 10-act show of cultural performances brought the Asian American community together for a night of unity and representation.
Red and Black
UGA confirms spring commencement times, locations
On Thursday, the University of Georgia confirmed the spring 2023 commencement dates, times and locations. Graduate commencement ceremonies will take place on May 11 at Stegeman Coliseum. The master’s graduation ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. The undergraduate...
Red and Black
Planting solutions: How UGArden and its partners combat food insecurity in Athens
Upon arrival at the bustling upper barn and looking out over the garden’s acreage, students and team members are busy at work. Walking through the fields, the wind sways through rows of crops and carries the sounds of laughter from volunteers. The sign from the street may be unassuming...
Red and Black
‘Stand for something’: Athens rally held for Tyre Nichols, victims of police violence
A call and response heard echoing through downtown Athens on Thursday evening as community members gathered at Athens-Clarke County City Hall to rally against police brutality, and demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, and died three days later from his injuries, and all of those who have died as a result of police brutality.
Red and Black
Two Athens elementary schools to be renamed
On Thursday, the Clarke County Board of Education voted to rename Alps Road Elementary School and Chase Street Elementary School, according to a press release. Alps Road Elementary will be renamed Bettye Henderson Holston Elementary School, and Chase Street Elementary will be renamed Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary School, according to the release.
North Georgia residents dealt with downed trees, power outages Sunday
Crews across the region are still working on surveying the damage.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA celebrates football, cannot forget other sports
Hot off the heels of back-to-back national championships, the University of Georgia football team clearly deserves all of the acclaim it’s getting. With a long history of football stretching back to 1892, UGA gains students, fans, and revenue from its football team’s rampant success. Unfortunately, UGA’s reputation as...
Red and Black
Following their leader: Diamond Battles and Brittney Smith’s seamless transition in new era of Georgia women's basketball
The spring of 2022 marked a major transition period for Georgia women’s basketball. The arrival of head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson from UCF meant an influx of new players and coaches, to make up for the exodus of personnel that came after the departure of former coach Joni Taylor to Texas A&M.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Decatur woman appears on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Karen Webb-Smith from Decatur appeared on today’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal.”. Karen tells Atlanta News First that she won on the show. The episode aired at 10 a.m Feb.8. The show is based on deals offered to members of...
fox5atlanta.com
Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released
ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
UGA student’s murder remains a mystery after 30 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are still seeking information on a murder that happened over thirty years ago. The body of 22-year-old University of Georgia (UGA) student Jennifer Lynn Stone was discovered in the bedroom of her...
Red and Black
Georgia men’s tennis splits weekend matches in Florida
The No. 13-ranked Georgia men’s tennis team took on Stanford and the University of Southern California this weekend, splitting the matches with a 4-3 win over No. 16-ranked Stanford on Feb. 4 and a 4-2 loss to the No. 7-ranked Trojans on Feb. 5. Doubles were first against Stanford,...
Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb
Another Black-owned coffee shop is headed to metro Atlanta. Locally-owned Dope Coffee is opening its first physical location later this month, a 6,000-square-foot facility including a cafe, community space and distribution center in Decatur. The company’s founders, Michael and Michelle Loyd, will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 18, featuring live music, coffee roasting […] The post Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Man injured in tree trimming accident dies in hospital in Gainesville
He had to be rescued from the top of a tree in Habersham County.
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
Red and Black
Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary principal announces resignation
On Feb. 7, Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary principal Bipul Singh sent a letter to parents and community members announcing his resignation, effective June 29. Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Clarke County School District superintendent, Robbie Hooker. In the letter, Singh said he “will continue to take care of business...
Red and Black
Jaiden Fields propels Georgia softball to 4-2 opening night victory over UCF
The No. 15-ranked Georgia softball team defeated No. 18-ranked UCF in its first match of the season and in the UCF Black & Gold Tournament. “I’m super proud of the fight,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “It was great to get into a competition again with adrenaline. You practice and practice and practice and it’s just not the same when the lights are on. It was a great crowd tonight with excellent competition.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. “Juana is a very cheerful person. She has a happy charisma. She is good and gentle with people. She is happy and friendly,” said Carmelo Jose.
fox5atlanta.com
Power outages reported across Georgia, what to do if you don't have electricity
Is your power out? Several agencies across Georgia announced thousands of residents were without power Saturday night. As of 8:24 p.m., Georgia Power reported 1,082 customers were without power and could expect it to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. You can view Georgia Power's full power outage map here.
Man suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from several metro Atlanta Home Depot locations
The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed felony theft at a Home Depot store in McDonough.
