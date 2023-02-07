The No. 15-ranked Georgia softball team defeated No. 18-ranked UCF in its first match of the season and in the UCF Black & Gold Tournament. “I’m super proud of the fight,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “It was great to get into a competition again with adrenaline. You practice and practice and practice and it’s just not the same when the lights are on. It was a great crowd tonight with excellent competition.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO