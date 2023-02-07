ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

UGA Asian American Student Association celebrates diversity at annual Lunars event

The University of Georgia Asian American Student Association celebrated the year of the rabbit on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Tate Grand Hall with their annual Lunars event. A catered dinner, photo opportunities, a fashion showcase and a 10-act show of cultural performances brought the Asian American community together for a night of unity and representation.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA confirms spring commencement times, locations

On Thursday, the University of Georgia confirmed the spring 2023 commencement dates, times and locations. Graduate commencement ceremonies will take place on May 11 at Stegeman Coliseum. The master’s graduation ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. The undergraduate...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

‘Stand for something’: Athens rally held for Tyre Nichols, victims of police violence

A call and response heard echoing through downtown Athens on Thursday evening as community members gathered at Athens-Clarke County City Hall to rally against police brutality, and demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, and died three days later from his injuries, and all of those who have died as a result of police brutality.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Two Athens elementary schools to be renamed

On Thursday, the Clarke County Board of Education voted to rename Alps Road Elementary School and Chase Street Elementary School, according to a press release. Alps Road Elementary will be renamed Bettye Henderson Holston Elementary School, and Chase Street Elementary will be renamed Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary School, according to the release.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA celebrates football, cannot forget other sports

Hot off the heels of back-to-back national championships, the University of Georgia football team clearly deserves all of the acclaim it’s getting. With a long history of football stretching back to 1892, UGA gains students, fans, and revenue from its football team’s rampant success. Unfortunately, UGA’s reputation as...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Decatur woman appears on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Karen Webb-Smith from Decatur appeared on today’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal.”. Karen tells Atlanta News First that she won on the show. The episode aired at 10 a.m Feb.8. The show is based on deals offered to members of...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released

ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
ATHENS, GA
WSAV News 3

UGA student’s murder remains a mystery after 30 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are still seeking information on a murder that happened over thirty years ago. The body of 22-year-old University of Georgia (UGA) student Jennifer Lynn Stone was discovered in the bedroom of her...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia men’s tennis splits weekend matches in Florida

The No. 13-ranked Georgia men’s tennis team took on Stanford and the University of Southern California this weekend, splitting the matches with a 4-3 win over No. 16-ranked Stanford on Feb. 4 and a 4-2 loss to the No. 7-ranked Trojans on Feb. 5. Doubles were first against Stanford,...
ATHENS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb

Another Black-owned coffee shop is headed to metro Atlanta. Locally-owned Dope Coffee is opening its first physical location later this month, a 6,000-square-foot facility including a cafe, community space and distribution center in Decatur. The company’s founders, Michael and Michelle Loyd, will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 18, featuring live music, coffee roasting […] The post Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DECATUR, GA
Red and Black

Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary principal announces resignation

On Feb. 7, Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary principal Bipul Singh sent a letter to parents and community members announcing his resignation, effective June 29. Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Clarke County School District superintendent, Robbie Hooker. In the letter, Singh said he “will continue to take care of business...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Jaiden Fields propels Georgia softball to 4-2 opening night victory over UCF

The No. 15-ranked Georgia softball team defeated No. 18-ranked UCF in its first match of the season and in the UCF Black & Gold Tournament. “I’m super proud of the fight,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “It was great to get into a competition again with adrenaline. You practice and practice and practice and it’s just not the same when the lights are on. It was a great crowd tonight with excellent competition.”
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. “Juana is a very cheerful person. She has a happy charisma. She is good and gentle with people. She is happy and friendly,” said Carmelo Jose.
GAINESVILLE, GA

