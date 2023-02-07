Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Fired, rehired, wrecked and working in two cities
Over the last four months of Garland Ward’s employment as McComb police chief, he was fired, rehired and involved in a single-car accident in his police unit. Though Ward’s hire was reportedly approved weeks ago as a new assistant chief for the Columbus Police Department, he didn’t let McComb leaders know that until Friday.
Commercial Dispatch
Pension-style program being considered for volunteer firefighters
Comedian Steven Wright told a story about going to a 24-hour market. “When I got there, the guy was locking the front door. I said, ‘Hey, the sign says you’re open 24 hours. He said, ‘Yeah, but not in a row.’”. That’s sort of what it’s...
Commercial Dispatch
Stepping into the role: Derek Aaron becomes the first director for Oktibbeha County museum
When Derek Aaron retired after 30 years of teaching, he was not content to sit idle. He searched for opportunities to fill his time and settled on one after seeing a newspaper advertisement. The ad was searching for an executive director for the Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum in Starkville. “I...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Architectural Legacy of James Lull
James Lull was a Vermont-born, Philadelphia-trained architect who was responsible for many of the most impressive buildings in mid-19th century Columbus. He introduced to Columbus the correct formal use of Greek Revival style in the design of structures. The Columbus First Baptist Church, for which he began design work in 1835, was considered one of the most beautiful churches in the South. The brick dormitory he designed for the Columbus Female Institute in 1860 is one of the first High Victorian Gothic style buildings constructed in America. It survives as Calloway Hall on the Mississippi University for Women campus.
Commercial Dispatch
Second assistant chief added to CPD
Change is coming to the command structure at Columbus Police Department, with the establishment of a second assistant chief position. City Attorney Jeff Turnage, speaking Wednesday morning at a post-council-meeting press conference at City Hall, said CPD would have two assistant chiefs going forward as part of new Chief Joseph Daughtry’s reorganization of the department.
Commercial Dispatch
Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball Patron Ticket Night is Thursday
Patron tickets to the Junior Auxiliary of Columbus 2023 Charity Ball will be available for purchase on Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Junior Auxiliary Hut located at 1000 Park Circle, adjacent to Lee Park in Columbus. The 73rd Annual Charity Ball will be held at the Trotter...
Commercial Dispatch
Lifestyles Brief: MSU Honors College to present Black History Month lecture
In celebration of Black History Month, the Shackouls Honors College at Mississippi State University will be presenting its third and final Orators Lecture Series of 2022-23 school year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Forum Room-C401, located in Griffis Hall on the campus of MSU. The speaker will be...
wcbi.com
Columbus native celebrates a century of life
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI)- A Columbus native who has spent her life helping women look and feel their best has one hundred reasons and more to celebrate. It’s unusual for a person of interest to sit in the front seat of a squad car, but Mrs. Rosie Lee Mitchell Harris hasn’t done anything wrong. She’s being escorted by city officials on a very special day.
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 2-12-23
■ Concert: MSU’s Famous Maroon Band will present a concert at 2 p.m. in Bettersworth Auditorium in Lee Hall on campus. Will feature performances by the symphonic band, concert band and campus band. Admission is free. Monday, Feb. 13. ■ Concert: Join The W Department of Music to celebrate...
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 2-12-23
A rose to Col. Justin Grieve, Commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base, for his plans to provide greater access to the base and its airmen through an increase in open-to-the-public meetings and tours of the base. Grieve revealed his intentions during a Wednesday luncheon of the Base Community Council, saying he wants to hold eight such meetings over the next 12 months as well as provide more tours of CAFB, which he said will allow citizens to get to know the airmen on a more personal basis and learn about CAFB’s facilities, operations and mission. Providing public access to military facilities is, obviously, a sensitive topic. It would be easy enough to restrict public access to a minimum. Instead, Grieve is determined to provide as much access as possible without compromising the base’s security. In doing so, Grieve’s plans will further strengthen the relationship between CAFB and our community. We are proud of the important work our airmen and staff are doing at CAFB and are naturally fascinated by it. Thanks, Commander Grieve, for allowing the community more access that allows us to better understand and appreciate the important work CAFB is performing for our nation.
Commercial Dispatch
Officer injured in drive-by shooting Friday
It was just after 1 a.m. Friday when a Columbus woman living in a neighborhood off of 14th Avenue was awakened by her granddaughter to make sure she was OK. The woman, who spoke to The Dispatch later that day but asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, was told there had been a shooting just behind her house. When she looked outside, she couldn’t even count the number of police vehicles on Railroad Street just beyond the backdoor.
Commercial Dispatch
Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt
WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
wtva.com
Shots fired at Columbus patrolman
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus Police officer is lucky to be alive after bullets struck his patrol vehicle early Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after midnight on 14th Avenue North near the intersection of Railroad Street and Bluecutt Road. The situation began with two speeding vehicles, one chasing...
wcbi.com
Columbus chief expresses frustration about shooting that injured his officer
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning shooting left a Columbus police officer slightly injured after the windshield of his car was hit by gunfire. Chief Joseph Daughtry expressed his frustration about how the incident played out, but he is grateful that the officer is okay. Daughtry said he...
WTOK-TV
Lottery winners set records in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two lucky players claimed remarkable wins of $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. The record wins are the largest prizes won in both games in Mississippi. A Hinds County player claimed the...
Commercial Dispatch
19th year of Starkville Rotary Classic Rodeo draws 333 contestants from 23 states
STARKVILLE — On Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Horse Park sat empty with the ghost of rodeo future whispering into the air of what is to come — excitement as a cowboy hangs on to his bull for eight long seconds, laughter as the night’s barrelman entertains the crowd and neighs from the horses locked in on their next target.
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
wcbi.com
Church family, community ready to support AJ Brown, Willie Gay
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Starkville natives who grew up together will line up against each other this Sunday on the football field. Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown and Cheifs linebacker Willie Gay grew up together at 16th Section Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville. Then they played on the Starkville High School 2015 championship team together. This Sunday, they’ll be opponents in the big game.
wcbi.com
Holliday’s Helping Hands brings new grocery store to Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A once-empty store now has a fresh new start in Aberdeen. Freshly’s Market is serving up fresh food and new job opportunities in the area. Freshly’s market has been a project in the works since the pandemic, and Mayor Charles Scott said this is a boost the community needs.
