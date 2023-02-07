ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move

The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
ClutchPoints

Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs

DeVonta Smith is no stranger to playing in big games, and he will have another test upcoming in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sure has been watching plenty of film on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as of late, and the reigning AFC […] The post Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares strong advice to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57

Jalen Hurts will be playing in the biggest game of his life on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Over the past week, multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have offered advice to Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57, including Pro Football Hall of Fame passer Troy Aikman. During […] The post Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares strong advice to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ in-stadium reaction to Rihanna’s epic halftime show

Rihanna delivered big time during the Super Bowl 57 halftime show, and it’s got The King vibing. Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is down in Glendale Sunday night to watch live the huge matchup between the AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champs Philadelphia Eagles and enjoy RiRi’s performance. “Rih got […] The post LeBron James’ in-stadium reaction to Rihanna’s epic halftime show appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is pushing back against accusations that his foundation only used a small portion of its proceeds for charitable purposes. Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation came under fire earlier in the week when an Arizona Republic report found that more than 75% of every dollar it raised was not used […] The post Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall

Ever since the Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Justin Fields’ future has seemingly come into question. Fields has now responded to the idea of the Bears taking another QB and how it would affect his mentality playing for Chicago. Fields said the Bears have yet to tell […] The post Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts makes playoff history in Super Bowl 57 never seen before in the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles took an early lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 via a Jalen Hurts touchdown run. Not only did the run get Philadelphia on the board first, but Hurts’ score set a brand new NFL record. Hurts became the first quarterback to have three games with a rushing touchdown […] The post Eagles’ Jalen Hurts makes playoff history in Super Bowl 57 never seen before in the NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

DeMeco Ryans bringing key 49ers coach with him to be Texans OC

The Houston Texans managed to land their newest head coach early on this offseason when they hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. It looks like Ryans won’t be the only 49ers coach they hire this offseason, as it looks like the Texans have gone back to the well and taken another coach […] The post DeMeco Ryans bringing key 49ers coach with him to be Texans OC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields names ‘awesome’ star WR as potential Bears trade target

The blueprint for developing a star QB has been laid out for everyone to see. If you believe in your signal-caller, then you should go out of your way to find a star wide receiver. It’s worked wonders over the last few years: Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs, Jalen Hurts with AJ Brown, Joe Burrow […] The post Justin Fields names ‘awesome’ star WR as potential Bears trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

