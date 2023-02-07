Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NBC Philadelphia
Robbie Gould Joins 49ers' Whining About Eagles With Awful Jalen Hurts Take
Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles.
Deion Sanders says Justin Jefferson, today's NFL wide receivers can't be compared to him
Coach Prime doesn't think it's fair to compare the wide receivers of today to him in his prime
Sixers’ Joel Embiid picks Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs over Eagles in Super Bowl
There are a few things 76ers superstar Joel Embiid could do to tarnish his reputation in Philadelphia. On that shortlist could be the Sixers star picking the Eagles to lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. ClutchPoints’ Sixers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni asked Embiid who he believes will win...
RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move
The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs
DeVonta Smith is no stranger to playing in big games, and he will have another test upcoming in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sure has been watching plenty of film on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as of late, and the reigning AFC […] The post Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares strong advice to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57
Jalen Hurts will be playing in the biggest game of his life on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Over the past week, multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have offered advice to Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57, including Pro Football Hall of Fame passer Troy Aikman. During […] The post Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares strong advice to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ in-stadium reaction to Rihanna’s epic halftime show
Rihanna delivered big time during the Super Bowl 57 halftime show, and it’s got The King vibing. Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is down in Glendale Sunday night to watch live the huge matchup between the AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champs Philadelphia Eagles and enjoy RiRi’s performance. “Rih got […] The post LeBron James’ in-stadium reaction to Rihanna’s epic halftime show appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce’s immediate reactions to Jalen Hurts fumble, Nick Bolton score in Super Bowl 57
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce couldn’t hide their delight after Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball in the second quarter and their Kansas City Chiefs teammate Nick Bolton scooped it and scored to tie the Super Bowl 57 showdown. Early in the second quarter, Hurts lost the football while trying...
Look: Skip Bayless Reveals His Score Prediction For Super Bowl
With the Super Bowl set for Sunday, fans and analysts from around the world are giving their predictions. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless is no different. On Friday's episode of FS1's UNDISPUTED, Bayless predicted a Philadelphia Eagles victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bayless' reason for the ...
Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is pushing back against accusations that his foundation only used a small portion of its proceeds for charitable purposes. Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation came under fire earlier in the week when an Arizona Republic report found that more than 75% of every dollar it raised was not used […] The post Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall
Ever since the Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Justin Fields’ future has seemingly come into question. Fields has now responded to the idea of the Bears taking another QB and how it would affect his mentality playing for Chicago. Fields said the Bears have yet to tell […] The post Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts becomes 2nd member of extremely exclusive QB club with TDs in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles held a 24-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime of Super Bowl 57. Hurts’ play has given the Eagles an advantage and put him in an exclusive playoff club with just one other quarterback. Hurts ran for two rushing touchdowns in...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts makes playoff history in Super Bowl 57 never seen before in the NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles took an early lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 via a Jalen Hurts touchdown run. Not only did the run get Philadelphia on the board first, but Hurts’ score set a brand new NFL record. Hurts became the first quarterback to have three games with a rushing touchdown […] The post Eagles’ Jalen Hurts makes playoff history in Super Bowl 57 never seen before in the NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMeco Ryans bringing key 49ers coach with him to be Texans OC
The Houston Texans managed to land their newest head coach early on this offseason when they hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. It looks like Ryans won’t be the only 49ers coach they hire this offseason, as it looks like the Texans have gone back to the well and taken another coach […] The post DeMeco Ryans bringing key 49ers coach with him to be Texans OC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields names ‘awesome’ star WR as potential Bears trade target
The blueprint for developing a star QB has been laid out for everyone to see. If you believe in your signal-caller, then you should go out of your way to find a star wide receiver. It’s worked wonders over the last few years: Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs, Jalen Hurts with AJ Brown, Joe Burrow […] The post Justin Fields names ‘awesome’ star WR as potential Bears trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Shannon Sharpe Makes His Thoughts On Travis Kelce Very Clear
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has put together another dominant season, which could end in a Super Bowl championship on Sunday. If that were to happen, a former great at the position believes Kelce would move himself into the top four tight ends ever to play in the NFL. Shannon Sharpe, ...
NFL analyst makes foolish claim about Jalen Hurts’ ability ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn’t exactly racked up huge passing yard totals in the NFL playoffs. With the way the Philadelphia Eagles have been running the ball, he hasn’t needed to. But that doesn’t stop Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst Greg Olsen from claiming that to beat the Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs need to force Hurts to throw the ball deep.
