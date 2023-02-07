Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal
JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Stars Brandon Scott Jones and Asher Grodman on Show's Success, Season 3 Expectations, and Balancing Work as an Actor, Teacher, and Writer (Exclusive)
Thursday nights on CBS got a bit more exciting thanks to the comedy series Ghosts. In the latest episode titled "Trevor's Body" – Trevor (Asher Goodman) receives disturbing news about his parents when they come to Woodstone B&B to collect his newly discovered remains. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel's relationship hits a roadblock. The show puts a comedic spin on a heartfelt story about a newfound dream that reveals connection and self-discovery aren't just for the living. Outside of the show, which was just renewed for a third season, Jones and Grodman stay very busy.
Popculture
'That 90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Fez After 'That '70s Show'
That '90s Show has been blowing up on Netflix for a few weeks now, and fans have loved revisiting the setting, vibe and characters established in That '70s Show. One of the characters we get a big update on is Fez, the lovably goofy character that Wilmer Valderrama played in the original Fox sitcom. Fez appears quite a but in That '90s Show — definitely more than his former co-stars Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. As a result, we have a pretty good picture of Fez's life in the '80s and early '90s.
Popculture
Britney Spears' Friends, Family Reportedly Upset by Alleged Canceled Intervention
Britney Spears' family and friends are reportedly angry following a failed intervention for the pop star. In response to growing concerns about Spears' mental health, her husband, Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist, and doctors planned to try to get her treatment and confine her to a Los Angeles house for two months, TMZ reported on Feb. 9. Sources told the outlet that "The intervention was long overdue. She is very much a danger to herself and those around her. It's a ticking time bomb. Thank god somebody finally took some steps to do something about it." Another insider also said, "This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone. She is abusing caffeine, Adderall, and anything she can get her hands on. She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness." A third source claimed the singer "has unbelievable untreated trauma that with the help of therapists and specialists could put her in a much better place. An intervention is essential to make that happen."
Popculture
Salma Hayek Says She Had 'No Choice' to Marry François-Henri Pinault in Surprise Wedding
Salma Hayek recently told Glamour magazine that she never had any plans on getting married. In fact, her wedding day was a complete surprise to her. She said "I do" to her longtime love, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, in a surprise courthouse ceremony in 2009. But she promises she had no idea what was on her itinerary for that day. "The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was because they dragged me there," she explained, noting the whole thing "was like an intervention." She added: "I don't think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing. I actually didn't believe in marriage. I didn't want to marry him."
Popculture
Super Bowl 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' Singer: Who Is Sheryl Lee Ralph?
Sheryl Lee Ralph may be best known in pop culture today as Mrs. Barbara Howard on the hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, but some of her newer fans are learning all about the legendary actress' singing skills as she takes the mic to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII.
Popculture
USA Network Viewers Can't Believe 'Chrisley Knows Best' Is Still on TV After Scandal
There are some cases where people think cancel culture is appropriate. And in the case of the long-running reality series Chrisley Knows Best, USA fans are outraged that the network continues to air reruns. The show premiered in 2014 and aired for 10 seasons before its cancellation amid Todd and Julie Chrisley's arrest after being indicted for fraud. The southern couple have since been sentenced – with Todd having to serve 12 years in federal prison, with 16 months on probation. Julie received a seven-year sentence. The couple pleaded not guilty to the crimes. But a former business associate and alleged lover of Todd claimed otherwise.
Popculture
'Lucifer' Star D.B. Woodside's New Netflix Show Reveals First Look
Fans of Lucifer have missed seeing D.B. Woodside on Netflix ever since the show wrapped in September 2021. Luckily for them, that wait will soon be over. Woodside stars in the upcoming Netflix show The Night Agent, out March 23 on the streamer. Woodside was cast in the role back in February 2022, but Netflix just now revealed the first look at the show in the form of photos and a teaser trailer.
Comments / 0