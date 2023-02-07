Britney Spears' family and friends are reportedly angry following a failed intervention for the pop star. In response to growing concerns about Spears' mental health, her husband, Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist, and doctors planned to try to get her treatment and confine her to a Los Angeles house for two months, TMZ reported on Feb. 9. Sources told the outlet that "The intervention was long overdue. She is very much a danger to herself and those around her. It's a ticking time bomb. Thank god somebody finally took some steps to do something about it." Another insider also said, "This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone. She is abusing caffeine, Adderall, and anything she can get her hands on. She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness." A third source claimed the singer "has unbelievable untreated trauma that with the help of therapists and specialists could put her in a much better place. An intervention is essential to make that happen."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO