How South Carolina has fared against Oklahoma, Texas
The Southeastern Conference announced late last week that its two newest members, Oklahoma and Texas, will be joining the league earlier than expected. South Carolina will see the teams across competitions beginning in the 2024-25 academic year, but different sports on this campus have seen plenty of the Sooners and Longhorns in the past.
What Tyreke Key and Jahmai Mashack said about Vols' loss to Missouri
Tennessee senior guard Tyreke Key and sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what the two had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
Missouri vs. Tennessee basketball: Dennis Gates, DeAndre Gholston break down improbable game-winning 3
Missouri pulled off one of the most stunning upsets of the season against No. 6 Tennessee Saturday when graduate guard DeAndre Gholston nailed an improbable game-winning 3 as time expired to walk off with an 86-85 win in Knoxville, Tennessee. With the victory, the Tigers improved to 19-6 (7-5) and picked up their second win over a ranked opponent.
Takeaways from No. 6 Tennessee's buzzer-beating loss to Missouri
After No. 6 Tennessee lost on a buzzer-beating three at Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Missouri's DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three-pointer from near midcourt to upset the Vols, 86-85 on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Gholston's game-winner spoiled a 17-point comeback by Tennessee, who has now lost three out of...
What Rick Barnes said about No. 6 Vols' buzzer-beating loss to Missouri
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
Former Gamecock gets his Super Bowl ring
Upon further review, there is a former South Carolina Gamecock who won a Super Bowl ring on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles in a memorable 38-35 championship game and on one sideline was former Gamecocks player and assistant coach, Rod Wilson. Wilson has now...
Gray offers Tar Heel State safety
South Carolina defensive backs coach Torrian Gray recently offered a scholarship to this safety from the Tar Heel State, Find out more in this VIP update.
