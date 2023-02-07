Jimmie Johnson could drive up to 10 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023

Jimmie Johnson has returned to the NASCAR Cup Series in a major way after securing an ownership stake and transforming Petty GMS Motorsports into Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson, 47, will also compete in select Cup Series races over the course of the year, including the 2023 Daytona 500 and Chicago Street Course this summer. The seven-time Cup Series champion announced the latter before the Busch Light Clash.

However, it is not the only thing that Johnson announced before NASCAR’s first weekend of race action. What else did he say as the 2023 NASCAR points season will be underway in almost two weeks?

Jimmie Johnson plans to run a five-to-10 race schedule during the 2023 NASCAR season

Along with the news that Johnson would run the Chicago Street Course, he mentioned another bit of news that could be surprising. The 47-year-old driver stated he wants to run a five-to-10 race schedule during the 2023 season.

Johnson will drive the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club in his select Cup Series events. The number is inverted from the No. 48, which is what he made famous during his full-time tenure with Hendrick Motorsports.

This might be surprising as Johnson has been rumored to run around five races during the NASCAR season. The idea of running 10 events is something that has not been mentioned until now.

It is important to clarify that he has spent time in the NextGen car. Johnson was a part of the test sessions at Phoenix Raceway when the mufflers and new short track package ideas were being tested.

As for races that make sense outside of the Daytona 500 and Chicago Street Course, there are several that should be appealing to him. The Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway would bring him up to five events.

Auto Club Speedway’s final race on the 2.0-mile track, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Charlotte ROVAL, and Bristol Dirt would all represent great options that bring him to a 10-race schedule.

Johnson running more events in the Cup Series would be a good thing for everyone involved. It is great to see a seven-time champion back in the sport and wanting to be a major part of it moving forward.

