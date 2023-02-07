ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Jimmie Johnson could drive up to 10 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JheC_0kfBlMam00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hzz2h_0kfBlMam00

Jimmie Johnson has returned to the NASCAR Cup Series in a major way after securing an ownership stake and transforming Petty GMS Motorsports into Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson, 47, will also compete in select Cup Series races over the course of the year, including the 2023 Daytona 500 and Chicago Street Course this summer. The seven-time Cup Series champion announced the latter before the Busch Light Clash.

However, it is not the only thing that Johnson announced before NASCAR’s first weekend of race action. What else did he say as the 2023 NASCAR points season will be underway in almost two weeks?

Related: Jimmie Johnson could drive for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2023

Jimmie Johnson plans to run a five-to-10 race schedule during the 2023 NASCAR season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMNt1_0kfBlMam00
Jan 24, 2023; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) during testing at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Along with the news that Johnson would run the Chicago Street Course, he mentioned another bit of news that could be surprising. The 47-year-old driver stated he wants to run a five-to-10 race schedule during the 2023 season.

Johnson will drive the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club in his select Cup Series events. The number is inverted from the No. 48, which is what he made famous during his full-time tenure with Hendrick Motorsports.

This might be surprising as Johnson has been rumored to run around five races during the NASCAR season. The idea of running 10 events is something that has not been mentioned until now.

It is important to clarify that he has spent time in the NextGen car. Johnson was a part of the test sessions at Phoenix Raceway when the mufflers and new short track package ideas were being tested.

Also Read:
3 races Jimmie Johnson should run during the 2023 NASCAR season

As for races that make sense outside of the Daytona 500 and Chicago Street Course, there are several that should be appealing to him. The Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway would bring him up to five events.

Auto Club Speedway’s final race on the 2.0-mile track, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Charlotte ROVAL, and Bristol Dirt would all represent great options that bring him to a 10-race schedule.

Johnson running more events in the Cup Series would be a good thing for everyone involved. It is great to see a seven-time champion back in the sport and wanting to be a major part of it moving forward.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

How much are last-minute tickets to the 2023 Daytona 500?

Ladies and gentlemen, (it’s almost time to) start your engines. On Feb. 16-19, it is Speedweek at Daytona International Speedway, culminating with the Daytona 500. There will be a lot of star power on the track for the biggest race of the year, which leaves us with just one question: How much is it to catch the Super Bowl of racing?
Racing News

NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Racing News

Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)

Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
Polygon

NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt

Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Sports

He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut at another famed track

Though he will pass on driving in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of NASCAR’s Garage 56 project, Jeff Gordon says his racing days likely will continue. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is eager to make his debut at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America race weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It’s the headlining event of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII at the track.
MONTEREY, CA
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Announces No. 51 NASCAR Chevy Truck Racing Schedule

Kyle Busch, owner of Truck Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), announced that he will drive the No. 51 NASCAR Chevy Silverado race truck in five racing events throughout the 2023 season. Busch will take control of the No. 51 Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3rd, Circuit...
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Betting His Former Crew Chief Can Help Him Cash In on a Booming Business

So, you’re thinking Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s burgeoning media empire can’t possibly come up with another podcasting idea? Well, don’t bet against the NASCAR Hall of Famer. Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media, which began the week by debuting Denny Hamlin’s podcast, has rolled out yet another show, this one featuring his former crew chief cashing in on a growing area of sports fans’ interest.
NEVADA STATE
Speedway Digest

Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Daytona Speedweek Advance

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Daytona 500 qualifying (single-lap qualifying to determine pole for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 8 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Thursday, Feb. 16: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (twin 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 7 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy