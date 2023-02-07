ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

In a first, South Korea must compensate a Vietnam War massacre survivor

By Anthony Kuhn
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24equo_0kfBkhgS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZKpm_0kfBkhgS00

SEOUL — A South Korean court has ordered the government to compensate the survivor of a massacre committed by South Korean troops during the Vietnam War. It's the first time a court has found the South's government responsible for such atrocities.

Nguyen Thi Thanh was 7 in 1968 when she says South Korean marines killed five of her family members and shot her in the stomach.

According to U.S. military documents and survivors, the marines killed more than 70 civilians and wounded 20 in two villages in Quang Nam province.

This came weeks before the My Lai massacre, committed by U.S. troops, further South.

Nguyen Thi Thanh sued the South Korean government in 2020 for nearly $24,000. The court rejected the government's argument that Viet Cong guerrillas were mixed in with the locals.

South Korea sent more than 300,000 troops to fight in Vietnam, the biggest contingent of any U.S. ally.

This originally appeared in NPR's Newscast.

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy