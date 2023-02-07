Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Truly great stocks can stand the test of time in your portfolio. Johnson & Johnson is going through some major shifts, but its tried-and-true businesses create a compelling buying proposition. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is coming off another incredible year of growth, and more wins could be on the horizon. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy After Increasing 60% This Year?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this week's video, I cover everything you...
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Retirees who rely on income stocks need a...
Motley Fool
85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has run circles around the S&P 500 since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Despite having stakes in close to four dozen securities, nearly $302 billion of Berkshire's invested assets are in only 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer
Relatively small investments can grow to massive proportions, given enough time. Amazon's colossal scale and diversified revenue streams make it a stock market juggernaut. As Tesla's production numbers continue to snowball, the company looks to be hitting its stride. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy in February
Down big from their highs, these two stocks could enjoy strong rebounds.
2 FAANG Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two inexpensive stocks primed to deliver triple-digit returns by 2027.
Motley Fool
After a Long Layoff, These Dividend Stocks Are Getting Back to Growth
AvalonBay Communities is increasing its dividend for the first time since the pandemic started. Public Storage recently gave its investors their first raise since 2016. With the potential to continue boosting their payouts, these dividend stocks could outperform in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks To Invest $5,000 in Right Now
Amazon's outlook is improving, but its valuation doesn't reflect the improvement yet. Alphabet's next AI moves could accelerate the company's growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a resilient business model, a clear near-term catalyst, and more multibillion-dollar opportunities on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings
The Nasdaq is already up 15% to start the year.
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu's Valuation Hit $10 Billion in 2023?
Shiba Inu is in the thick of the latest cryptocurrency rally. But investors shouldn't mistake this for improving fundamentals. While the token is benefiting from positive market sentiment, how long the rally lasts is a coin-flip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Soaring on a Gloomy Friday
Stock market futures fell slightly on Friday morning. Cloudflare stock jumped as its latest financial results suggested its strong performance will continue. Alteryx also got a share-price bump from solid gains in sales and progress toward profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
Lululemon continues to post strong revenue and earnings growth. Its status as a premium apparel business protects its pricing power. According to the management, Lululemon's long-term outlook is robust. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Lyft posts worst trading day ever after grim earnings report shows the company falling behind Uber
The ride-hailing company slumped 36% after posting weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2023.
Motley Fool
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth through investments is like sailing a ship: You need direction, a plan, and unshakable patience. CrowdStrike is a lean, mean leader in the always-hot cybersecurity sector. SoundHound AI has a surprising number of big-name partnerships, given its small size. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Safe to Own Through at Least 2024
EPR Properties has the room to continue paying its dividend even as it deals with a tenant issue. While demand for office space is down, Kilroy Realty's properties remain in demand. Simon Property Group's malls continue to attract shoppers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Comments / 0