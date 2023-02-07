NICE, France – Autel, a provider of automotive electronics and diagnostic equipment, has launched its latest electric vehicle charger, the MaxiCharger DC Compact, in Europe. The charger has been installed at a riding club in Nice, France, under the foot of the Alps mountains, marking its European debut. The MaxiCharger DC Compact is a versatile and efficient charger that can charge two vehicles simultaneously, offering up to 47kW of power with its dual ports. It can distribute power dynamically between two vehicles and provide a range of approximately 130 km with a 30-minute charge. The charger is designed for businesses looking for a quick top-up charge option without investing in a DC Fast charger and is ideal for commercial fleets that require a slower overnight charge for their vehicles.

1 HOUR AGO