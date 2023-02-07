Read full article on original website
Related
theevreport.com
Ram Reveals Highly Anticipated All-new, All-electric Ram 1500 REV in Big Game Commercial
Auburn Hills, Mich. – Ram Truck has unveiled its all-new Ram 1500 REV battery-electric truck as part of its advertising campaign during the Big Game. The 60-second commercial, “Premature Electrification,” aired during the fourth quarter of the game and has been released on Ram’s social media channels. The commercial features Emmy-nominated actor Jason Jones addressing potential concerns about electric vehicles, such as range and power.
theevreport.com
Mercedes-Maybach Introduces Its First Plug-In Hybrid Model, the S 580 e
Stuttgart – The Mercedes-Maybach brand, which has been known for its luxurious and prestigious vehicles since 1921, has continued to reinvent itself to exceed the highest expectations of the extraordinary. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, launched in 2021, has enjoyed growing demand in the market. Now, the brand has introduced its first plug-in hybrid model, the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e, which combines luxury with emission-free local driving in electric mode.
theevreport.com
Autel Launches MaxiCharger DC Compact, a Versatile Electric Vehicle Charger, in Europe.
NICE, France – Autel, a provider of automotive electronics and diagnostic equipment, has launched its latest electric vehicle charger, the MaxiCharger DC Compact, in Europe. The charger has been installed at a riding club in Nice, France, under the foot of the Alps mountains, marking its European debut. The MaxiCharger DC Compact is a versatile and efficient charger that can charge two vehicles simultaneously, offering up to 47kW of power with its dual ports. It can distribute power dynamically between two vehicles and provide a range of approximately 130 km with a 30-minute charge. The charger is designed for businesses looking for a quick top-up charge option without investing in a DC Fast charger and is ideal for commercial fleets that require a slower overnight charge for their vehicles.
theevreport.com
Subaru Issues Recall for 2023 Solterra Vehicles Due to Safety Concerns
CAMDEN, N.J. – Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) has announced a recall for select 2023 Subaru Solterra vehicles due to a safety issue. The recall affects 1,182 model year 2023 Subaru Solterras and is the result of a previous recall that required the replacement of original hub bolts. According...
Comments / 0