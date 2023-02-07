Read full article on original website
Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight
PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
wrnjradio.com
16-year-old boy flown to hospital with serious injuries after ATV crash in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured following an ATV crash in White Township Saturday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan said. State troopers responded at 4:09 p.m. to Rutherford Drive for a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle, Marchan said.
Shooting Death Of Newark Man Rattles Community
Tributes came pouring in following the shooting death of a 45-year-old Newark man over the weekend. Keni Johnson was gunned down on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 a.m.
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Former PSE&G Worker, Councilman Found Dead Following Fatal Shooting At Somerset Facility
A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a supervisor outside the utility company's Somerset County facility early Wednesday before eventually turning the gun on himself, authorities confirmed. Gary T. Curtis, 58, shot Russell D. Heller, of Milford, of Washington, at PSE&G's Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road in Franklin...
hudsoncountyview.com
Authorities investigating Jersey City woman found dead in ‘a shallow grave’ in Kearny
Authorities are investigating an incident where a Jersey City woman was found dead in “a shallow grave” in Kearny yesterday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report, Suarez said...
Cause Of Death Revealed, Suspect Arrested In Case Of Jersey City Mom Luz Hernandez
UPDATE: Arrests In Luz Hernandez Case: One Suspect Captured In Miami, 2nd Remains At LargeAuthorities have revealed the cause of death in the case of Jersey City mom Luz Hernandez, whose death has been ruled a homicide.The 33-year-old mom died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions…
wrnjradio.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
Tractor-Trailer Ignores Road Signs, Becomes Stuck On Hudson Valley Roadway
A tractor-trailer became stuck on an area mountain road after allegedly ignoring numerous signs that the roadway was closed.The incident took place in Ulster County on Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, on Platte Cove Road, in the town of Saugerties.On Feb. 6, Saugerties police officers responded…
Prosecutor Tries to Keep Records Secret in Killing of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
28-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Father In Ulster County
A man was apprehended after killing his father in a Hudson Valley hamlet, according to authorities. At about 1:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, multiple agencies in Ulster County responded to a Town of Rosendale residence on Springtown Road in the hamlet of Tillson after a 911 call was made for an unresponsive man.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Trooper Arrested For Issuing Falsified Tickets
WESTCHESTER COUNTY – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Thursday that a New York State Police Trooper, responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County, was arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, including one person who died prior to the issuance of the tickets.
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
Suspect found unfit to stand trial in Bronx attack on NYC transit worker
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of attacking a transit worker at a Bronx subway station was deemed unfit to stand trial on Thursday, officials said. Alexander Wright was charged with assault in the Aug. 11, 2022 attack, which left Anthony Nelson with broken bones. Wright allegedly harassed people outside the Pelham Bay Park […]
Some migrants bused to Canada already heading back to NYC
Blame Canada. Overrun by asylum-seeking migrants sent to the city from southern border states, New York has been offering free bus tickets to the Canadian border for migrants wanting to start a new life up north, but some are turning straight back around. Ilze Thielmann, the director of nonprofit Team TLC — which has been organizing busses to Plattsburgh, where there is an unofficial crossing to Montreal — said the reality isn’t as rosy as people expect. She told CBS: “They think that there are all these jobs up there. They think they’re going to be able to get asylum very easily up there and...
Woman Starts Breathing At NY Funeral Home After Being Pronounced Dead In Nursing Center
A woman who was breathing and alive was delivered to a New York funeral home after being pronounced dead at an area rehabilitation and nursing center.The incident took place on Long Island after the 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursi…
Goshen man assaulted in Wallkill Walmart parking lot
Police say they arrived on the scene at Route 211 East to find the 25-year-old man with laceration to his hand.
Home Invaders Kick In Door, Beat Hackensack Tenants: Two Caught, One Sought, Police Say
Three home invaders held several victims captive while beating them after kicking in the door of a Hackensack apartment and demanding money, authorities said. Hackensack police arrested an adult, identified as Kenny Segura, 18, and a juvenile in connection with the 1:23 a.m. Feb. 1 robbery at a Pangborn Place apartment, Capt. Michael Antista said.
headynj.com
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
