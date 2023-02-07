Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
This Is How to Properly Pay Yourself in Retirement
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Know your financial situation to a T.
Motley Fool
4 Great Reasons to Have Accounts at Multiple Banks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Why limit your money's potential?. Key points.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: IRS Says You May Want to Hold Off on Filing Taxes if You Got a 2022 Stimulus Check
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't file your taxes without reading this...
Motley Fool
85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has run circles around the S&P 500 since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Despite having stakes in close to four dozen securities, nearly $302 billion of Berkshire's invested assets are in only 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy After Increasing 60% This Year?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this week's video, I cover everything you...
Motley Fool
After a Long Layoff, These Dividend Stocks Are Getting Back to Growth
AvalonBay Communities is increasing its dividend for the first time since the pandemic started. Public Storage recently gave its investors their first raise since 2016. With the potential to continue boosting their payouts, these dividend stocks could outperform in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva Systems dominates its market niche and produces growing cash flows. Salesforce is an established growth stock with a strong competitive advantage. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings
Airbnb has rebounded 40% in the last few weeks, showing it could be a big winner in a new bull market. Expedia's earnings reports showed 2023 got off to a good start for the travel industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
4 in 5 Millennials Wish They'd Bought a Home Before Mortgage Rates Increased. But Could Rates Come Down in 2023?
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates are expensive now. But will...
Motley Fool
These Are Dave Ramsey's Must-Know Real Estate Trends for 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Keep these in mind if you're planning...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold
Amazon is a Warren Buffett stock that has fallen around 47% from the peak it set during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Ally Financial is an all-digital bank that has raised its dividend payout at a blazing pace in recent years. Johnson & Johnson is famous for its consumer...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks To Invest $5,000 in Right Now
Amazon's outlook is improving, but its valuation doesn't reflect the improvement yet. Alphabet's next AI moves could accelerate the company's growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a resilient business model, a clear near-term catalyst, and more multibillion-dollar opportunities on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Already Doubled in 2023
After falling hard in 2022, growth stocks are making a comeback. Shares of Carvana, the online used-car marketplace, are up 129% this year. Shares of C3.ai, a company that helps other companies develop their own AI applications, have gained 105% in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks To Buy for the Long Term
Chipotle continues firing on all cylinders -- its latest quarterly results showed strong gains. While growth has slowed somewhat, Costco can keep thriving in an inflationary environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin Is Going to $1.48 Million. Is She Right?
Cathie Wood of Ark Invest has set a $1.48 million price target for Bitcoin. This revises her earlier $1 million price target. For Bitcoin to hit $1.48 million, it will need super-aggressive growth in eight key market segments. This super-bullish scenario for Bitcoin implies a nearly $31 trillion market cap,...
Motley Fool
Is This High-Yielding Stock Still a Buy?
T. Rowe Price experienced yet another quarter of steep declines in net revenue and earnings. Despite reduced profitability at the moment, the company’s dividend obligation still looks manageable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Here's Why American States Water Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
American States Water has the longest record of any stock for hiking its dividend. Revenues steadily grow as the utility gets rate increases for infrastructure maintenance and expansion. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Popular Stocks the Bond Market Believes Are Headed to $0
Unlike stocks, the bond market isn't influenced by emotion, technical analysis, and other intangible factors. Bond traders are sending a clear signal that three widely held stocks may eventually be worthless. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Retirees who rely on income stocks need a...
Motley Fool
401(k) Contribution Rates Are Down. Here's Why That's a Problem
New data reveals that workers contributed a smaller percentage of pay to their 401(k)s in 2022 than in 2021. Having a robust nest egg is crucial to a comfortable retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0