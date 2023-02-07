Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
When does the griddy back to Fortnite?
Fortnite has numerous emotes, a hundred, and is, at the moment, a thousand, the real value. What do they mean for you emote that you cant live without even coming back as soon as possible? For example, when is the Griddy coming back to Fortnite?. It’s difficult to predict when...
aiexpress.io
The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’
The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
hackernoon.com
5 Best Free Android Personalization Apps in 2023
Google Play Store hands out various Android apps that allow you to personalize your smartphone. Here’s a quick list of 5 personalization apps for Android that you can install and try on your phone. The best part is that they’re all free to use but include premium features that get you the best experience.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players on PC brace for impact as their worst fears may have been confirmed
We’re a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated but controversial video game that promises unfettered access to the fictional school as one of its students. There’s a problem though, one that’s fairly common for games like this: the PC version is apparently terrible.
ComicBook
New PS4 First-Person Shooter Leaked Ahead of Announcement
A new PS4 first-person shooter game has leaked ahead of its announcement. The FPS genre is perhaps bigger than it ever has been thanks to the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends, DOOM, Far Cry, Halo, and Counter-Strike. That said, for many, the peak of first-person shooters was the 1990s. This era of first-person shooters was so popular that 90s retro first-person shooters persist and are popular to this day despite all the technological advancements that make aspects of them obsolete. That said, if you like this style of first-person shooters, and if you're on PS4, then we have some good news; one of the best 90s-style first-person shooters in recent times is coming to PS4.
game-news24.com
Did you take the Fortnite updates today?
Fortnite is updated much more frequently than most online games. Unless you aren’t having a chance to check Fortnite news every day, you may not know whether there’s an update. Unless its a Tuesday, there’s no Fortnite update today. If it is a Tuesday, there’s a pretty good...
Polygon
How to play Fortnite Battle Royale in ‘first-person’
You can start playing Fortnite Battle Royale in first-person now, kind of. It’s a little janky, and it’s not 100% in first-person: Rather, some guns will change your perspective to first-person when you scope in. It seems like a proper first-person mode may be on the way Battle Royale, but for now, you can test out this funky first-person camera option.
game-news24.com
Fortnite Chapter 4: How to free the witch and his silver sword
Witchers are finally here. Geralt of Rivia (aka The Witcher) finally joined Fortnite after first appearing in Chapter 4s trailer a few months ago. The Witchers Geralt, the ageless champion and the Doomslayer are the most anticipated characters that will be teased for Fortnite chapter 4. Even though Doom Slayer...
One of the best city builders hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next week
Cities: Skylines is an absolute gem
Life is Strange 2's Nintendo Switch release was almost banned in Australia due to new rating
The sequel was temporarily 'Refused Classification'
TechCrunch
Bing’s app sees a 10x jump in downloads after Microsoft’s AI news
The movement indicates there’s sizable consumer demand for these new AI experiences, and users are even potentially willing to try new search engines and other browsers in order to gain access. On Tuesday, Microsoft first showed off the new Bing.com that included the highly anticipated integration of a new,...
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy sets a Twitch Singles Record
Creators Hogwarts Legacy, which attracted a large number of spectators Twitch on the day of early access, boasted this game record. The maximum number of people who watched this video on the streaming platform at the moment was 1.28 million, and this is the best resulting result among single games on Twitch.
game-news24.com
League swept in chaos after Riot accidentally deleted every Change between Patch 13.3.2b and 11
League of Legends has temporarily gone into chaos following the Riot Games developer apparently reverted every patch 13.1B change originally shipped to live servers on Jan. 26. Even though no official word is available yet, Dot Esports expects that it will be hotfixed very quickly. The telecommunications churned in the...
game-news24.com
The Nintendo has been alerting about Zelda’s concerns. Tears of the Kingdoms price hike is set for all games
Nintendo finally got confused about the move to increase the cost of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, saying the outrageous $69.99 price is definitely not the status quo. After the last time the $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda title was removed from Nintendos website earlier,...
Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and more hit Xbox Game Pass this month
The first wave of Xbox Game Pass additions has been revealed, and includes Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Cities: Skylines Remastered, and more.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Go is adding a new visual feature for captured Pokemon, and the fans are confused
Niantic continues to add more niche content to personalize the game, such as its games latest new feature allowing people to express their interest in Pokemon. From Pokemon Go Tour to Hoenn Las Vegas, the ticketed interactive event running from 18 to 19 Feb. Location Cards won’t be causing the...
game-news24.com
Riot introduces 5 new products to the beloved Astronaut Leagues skin line
Five new additions are coming in to League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines. An upcoming addition to the game will feature a new batch of Astronaut skins in an upcoming patch. The Riot Games revealed a skin of Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed for Astronauts. The new...
game-news24.com
The Modern Warfare 2 roadmap disappoints many of the players; developers have more to demand from modern Warfare characters
Activision officially announced the new season 2 strategy for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the new free-to-play companion game, Warzone 2.0, after two weeks to delay. The Hardcore playlist will return at the start of Season 2 and replace the Tier 1 playlist for both games on February 15 at 9:00 Pacific.
game-news24.com
The next game created by Bioshock has a release window, but it is not for now for now
Game news The next game from the creator of Bioshock is coming in a release window, so it’s not over for a long time. If you are waiting to play Jodas, like Ghost Story Games, you’ll probably have to be very, very patient. That new game from the...
game-news24.com
Retro trailers Fast and Furious 6 and Fast and Furious 7: without friends, but with family
There are certainly similarities to Paul Walker. Universal Pictures has released two more retro trailers of Fast and the Furious old parts. The videos, which took place as they coincided with the release of a trailer for the tenth film in the series, received 5:8 and 6:8. It’s important to...
