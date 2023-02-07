ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

game-news24.com

When does the griddy back to Fortnite?

Fortnite has numerous emotes, a hundred, and is, at the moment, a thousand, the real value. What do they mean for you emote that you cant live without even coming back as soon as possible? For example, when is the Griddy coming back to Fortnite?. It’s difficult to predict when...
aiexpress.io

The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’

The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
WASHINGTON STATE
hackernoon.com

5 Best Free Android Personalization Apps in 2023

Google Play Store hands out various Android apps that allow you to personalize your smartphone. Here’s a quick list of 5 personalization apps for Android that you can install and try on your phone. The best part is that they’re all free to use but include premium features that get you the best experience.
ComicBook

New PS4 First-Person Shooter Leaked Ahead of Announcement

A new PS4 first-person shooter game has leaked ahead of its announcement. The FPS genre is perhaps bigger than it ever has been thanks to the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends, DOOM, Far Cry, Halo, and Counter-Strike. That said, for many, the peak of first-person shooters was the 1990s. This era of first-person shooters was so popular that 90s retro first-person shooters persist and are popular to this day despite all the technological advancements that make aspects of them obsolete. That said, if you like this style of first-person shooters, and if you're on PS4, then we have some good news; one of the best 90s-style first-person shooters in recent times is coming to PS4.
game-news24.com

Did you take the Fortnite updates today?

Fortnite is updated much more frequently than most online games. Unless you aren’t having a chance to check Fortnite news every day, you may not know whether there’s an update. Unless its a Tuesday, there’s no Fortnite update today. If it is a Tuesday, there’s a pretty good...
Polygon

How to play Fortnite Battle Royale in ‘first-person’

You can start playing Fortnite Battle Royale in first-person now, kind of. It’s a little janky, and it’s not 100% in first-person: Rather, some guns will change your perspective to first-person when you scope in. It seems like a proper first-person mode may be on the way Battle Royale, but for now, you can test out this funky first-person camera option.
game-news24.com

Fortnite Chapter 4: How to free the witch and his silver sword

Witchers are finally here. Geralt of Rivia (aka The Witcher) finally joined Fortnite after first appearing in Chapter 4s trailer a few months ago. The Witchers Geralt, the ageless champion and the Doomslayer are the most anticipated characters that will be teased for Fortnite chapter 4. Even though Doom Slayer...
TechCrunch

Bing’s app sees a 10x jump in downloads after Microsoft’s AI news

The movement indicates there’s sizable consumer demand for these new AI experiences, and users are even potentially willing to try new search engines and other browsers in order to gain access. On Tuesday, Microsoft first showed off the new Bing.com that included the highly anticipated integration of a new,...
game-news24.com

Hogwarts Legacy sets a Twitch Singles Record

Creators Hogwarts Legacy, which attracted a large number of spectators Twitch on the day of early access, boasted this game record. The maximum number of people who watched this video on the streaming platform at the moment was 1.28 million, and this is the best resulting result among single games on Twitch.
game-news24.com

Riot introduces 5 new products to the beloved Astronaut Leagues skin line

Five new additions are coming in to League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines. An upcoming addition to the game will feature a new batch of Astronaut skins in an upcoming patch. The Riot Games revealed a skin of Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed for Astronauts. The new...

