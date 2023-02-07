Assistant DA: Pregnant woman identified boyfriend as shooter before her death in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A newly released court document has revealed that a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was shot and killed at a Birmingham apartment on the last day of January allegedly identified the man responsible for the shooting before her death.

In a court document filed in an unrelated 2017 case, Lane K. Tolbert, an assistant district attorney for the Bessemer Division of Jefferson County, informed the court of the “dying declaration” by Shantrice Hines, who she claimed had identified her boyfriend, Andrew Goldsmith IV, as the man who shot.

“On January 31, 2023, Goldsmith was identified via a dying declaration as the shooter of his pregnant girlfriend and her baby, both of which are deceased, as well as shooting two children ages seven and 13,” Tolbert wrote in a filing aimed at revoking Goldsmith’s probation in a 2017 case.

Tolbert wrote that “warrants are being obtained” in relation to Hines’ death. Two young girls were also injured in the same shooting, according to Birmingham police, and were transported to a local hospital with what authorities characterized as non-life-threatening injuries.

Goldsmith pled guilty in 2021 to an attempted murder charge. In that case, Goldsmith was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but 17 years of that sentence were suspended. He was on probation at the time of Hines’ shooting death, according to court documents.

