theevreport.com

Ideanomics Forms Strategic Partnership with MAHLE to Offer Fleet Charging Solutions in North America

NEW YORK – Ideanomics, a company specializing in the commercialization of electric vehicles (EVs), has announced a strategic partnership with German firm MAHLE. Ideanomics will become the development partner and exclusive North American distributor for MAHLE’s chargeBIG 18-36 AC fleet charging solution. Jan Freimann, Senior Vice President for...
US News and World Report

Electrify America to Raise Charging Prices by 15%

There's no denying that many of us are feeling the pinch of higher prices in all aspects of our lives –have you bought a carton of eggs lately? Gas prices have been elevated for months and show no sign of significant relief anytime soon. EV owners may feel immune, but rising energy prices are impacting all drivers, and it's about to get worse. Electrify America recently announced plans to increase prices by 15% starting next month for all its pass-holders and non-pass holders. The rate increase is equal to about a 52-cent jump in the average price of a gallon of gas!
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Carscoops

Rivian R1T Dies With A Bang After Plugging Into Electrify America Charging Station

Rivian owner Anson Wong says that his Rivian R1T was plugged into an Electrify America charger for about one minute before he heard a loud boom from the charging stall. Two errors popped up on his vehicle and he says the charger fried his battery and battery management system. It’s at least the third instance of an EV pulling up to an Electrify America charging station before having to be towed away.
electrek.co

BYD more likely to build it’s own plant in Europe than take over Ford’s

Just weeks after reports stating Ford was considering selling its German manufacturing facility to BYD, the Chinese automaker appears more keen on erecting its own EV facility in Europe, according to an executive at the company. Here’s the latest. BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD Company that...
electrek.co

Electric truck maker Rivian confirms it is developing an electric bike

We’ve received hints from Rivian over the past year that the electric truck and SUV maker is bike-curious. But now Rivian’s CEO RJ Scaringe has confirmed in a staff meeting that electric bicycle development is a go. Scaringe announced the expansion into e-bikes on Friday during a companywide...
Industrial Distribution

Another Solar EV Startup on Life Support

Another day, another solar EV car startup in dire straits, but this one is getting creative when it comes to raising funds. Sono Motors is a German automotive startup founded in 2016 by three friends who wanted to bring a mid-size solar EV crossover to the market. The company's Sion had a lucrative price point of about $29,900, a range of 305 km (189 miles) and was scheduled to begin sales in Europe later this year – the U.S. is not on the roadmap. Well, right now, the company is fighting for its life and trying to stay afloat using a crowdfunding-style campaign that asks people to pay upfront or, just give what they can.
marketscreener.com

EV batteries getting second life on California power grid

(Reuters) - Hundreds of used electric vehicle battery packs are enjoying a second life at a California facility connected to the state's power grid, according to a company pioneering technology it says will dramatically lower the cost of storing carbon-free energy. B2U Storage Solutions Inc, a Los Angeles-based startup, said...
CNET

Bank of America Becomes First Major Bank to Offer Financing for Home EV Chargers

Bank of America is now allowing customers to finance electric vehicle charging stations for their home alongside their auto loans. While some states and smaller institutions have offered EV charger financing, this makes Bank of America the first national bank to do so. The goal is to "help people 'go...
theevreport.com

Wallbox and AutoGrid Partner to Reduce EV Driving Costs in the US

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – Electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions provider, Wallbox, and industry-leading Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) provider, AutoGrid, have teamed up to lower the costs associated with EV driving in the US. Wallbox’s best-selling home EV charger, the Pulsar Plus, will be integrated into AutoGrid’s software, AutoGrid Flex™.
theevreport.com

Amtech Systems Subsidiary Receives Repeat Orders for Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces for EV Production

TEMPE, Ariz. – Amtech Systems, a manufacturer of capital equipment for the semiconductor industry, announced that its subsidiary, BTU International, has received follow-on orders for controlled atmosphere belt furnaces. These furnaces will be used in thermal processing applications in the production of electric vehicles (EVs), including brazing and sintering for EV battery cooling and electronic controls.
theevreport.com

ASPIRE and Electreon Partner to Develop Dynamic Wireless Charging Roadway in Utah

LOS ANGELES and NORTH LOGAN, Utah – Electreon, a leading developer of in-road wireless electric vehicle charging technology, and ASPIRE (Utah State University), a National Science Foundation-funded Engineering Research Center, have announced a strategic partnership to develop and operate a one-mile-long dynamic wireless charging roadway in Utah. The project will be hosted by the Utah Inland Port Authority and is aimed at showcasing the commercial feasibility of dynamic wireless charging for freight vehicles and its ability to reduce battery size, extend battery range, lower vehicle cost, and reduce grid pressure.
US News and World Report

American Honda Plans Fuel-Cell Car and Hydrogen Push

American Honda is doubling down on its hydrogen strategy, and although a new CR-V-based crossover fuel-cell car with plug-in capability is coming for North America and Japan in 2024, that’s not the whole story. According to Ryan Harty, division head of CASE and energy business development at American Honda Motor in an embargoed press call February 6, the company is moving ahead on several fronts.
Robb Report

The US Will Need 8 Times More EV Chargers to Meet Projected Demand for 2030

The US isn’t ready for the EV boom that any analysts think is on the way. If you’re interested in battery-powered vehicles, chances are you’ve noticed a lot of anxiety surrounding charging infrastructure for this. There’s a very good reason for this, according to Business Insider. If sales of electric cars, SUVs and trucks progress continue to progress as expected, the country will need eight times as many chargers as it currently has by the time 2030 rolls around. The US’s charging infrastructure has grown by dramatically over the last few years, but there is still a lot that needs to be...
CBS News

Battery recycling firm founded by former Tesla employee wins $2B loan

Redwood Materials, a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles and was founded by Tesla's former chief technology officer, has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.It secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the grant Thursday to dozens of employees at Redwood's facility in Nevada with Gov. Joe Lombardo."This region is leading the way to a broader story of what is happening in the country," Granholm said, pointing to a map of 80 manufacturing or supply...
