Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Related
theevreport.com
Ideanomics Forms Strategic Partnership with MAHLE to Offer Fleet Charging Solutions in North America
NEW YORK – Ideanomics, a company specializing in the commercialization of electric vehicles (EVs), has announced a strategic partnership with German firm MAHLE. Ideanomics will become the development partner and exclusive North American distributor for MAHLE’s chargeBIG 18-36 AC fleet charging solution. Jan Freimann, Senior Vice President for...
US News and World Report
Electrify America to Raise Charging Prices by 15%
There's no denying that many of us are feeling the pinch of higher prices in all aspects of our lives –have you bought a carton of eggs lately? Gas prices have been elevated for months and show no sign of significant relief anytime soon. EV owners may feel immune, but rising energy prices are impacting all drivers, and it's about to get worse. Electrify America recently announced plans to increase prices by 15% starting next month for all its pass-holders and non-pass holders. The rate increase is equal to about a 52-cent jump in the average price of a gallon of gas!
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Carscoops
Rivian R1T Dies With A Bang After Plugging Into Electrify America Charging Station
Rivian owner Anson Wong says that his Rivian R1T was plugged into an Electrify America charger for about one minute before he heard a loud boom from the charging stall. Two errors popped up on his vehicle and he says the charger fried his battery and battery management system. It’s at least the third instance of an EV pulling up to an Electrify America charging station before having to be towed away.
electrek.co
BYD more likely to build it’s own plant in Europe than take over Ford’s
Just weeks after reports stating Ford was considering selling its German manufacturing facility to BYD, the Chinese automaker appears more keen on erecting its own EV facility in Europe, according to an executive at the company. Here’s the latest. BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD Company that...
electrek.co
Electric truck maker Rivian confirms it is developing an electric bike
We’ve received hints from Rivian over the past year that the electric truck and SUV maker is bike-curious. But now Rivian’s CEO RJ Scaringe has confirmed in a staff meeting that electric bicycle development is a go. Scaringe announced the expansion into e-bikes on Friday during a companywide...
Industrial Distribution
Another Solar EV Startup on Life Support
Another day, another solar EV car startup in dire straits, but this one is getting creative when it comes to raising funds. Sono Motors is a German automotive startup founded in 2016 by three friends who wanted to bring a mid-size solar EV crossover to the market. The company's Sion had a lucrative price point of about $29,900, a range of 305 km (189 miles) and was scheduled to begin sales in Europe later this year – the U.S. is not on the roadmap. Well, right now, the company is fighting for its life and trying to stay afloat using a crowdfunding-style campaign that asks people to pay upfront or, just give what they can.
Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (GM.N) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business.
Top Biden admin official's husband is CEO of, has $25 million stake in green energy financing firm
Senior Department of Energy official Wahleah Johns's spouse is the top executive and founder of a green energy firm that specializes in financing solar projects.
marketscreener.com
EV batteries getting second life on California power grid
(Reuters) - Hundreds of used electric vehicle battery packs are enjoying a second life at a California facility connected to the state's power grid, according to a company pioneering technology it says will dramatically lower the cost of storing carbon-free energy. B2U Storage Solutions Inc, a Los Angeles-based startup, said...
theevreport.com
EnPower Solutions Launches eMobility Division and Hires Joseph Fahrney to Lead as SVP
Birmingham, AL – EnPower Solutions, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions and Solar Decarbonization as a Service based in Birmingham, Alabama, has launched its eMobility business unit and hired Joseph Fahrney to lead the division as Senior Vice President, eMobility. Expanding its renewable energy offerings, EnPower has entered...
CNET
Bank of America Becomes First Major Bank to Offer Financing for Home EV Chargers
Bank of America is now allowing customers to finance electric vehicle charging stations for their home alongside their auto loans. While some states and smaller institutions have offered EV charger financing, this makes Bank of America the first national bank to do so. The goal is to "help people 'go...
theevreport.com
Wallbox and AutoGrid Partner to Reduce EV Driving Costs in the US
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – Electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions provider, Wallbox, and industry-leading Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) provider, AutoGrid, have teamed up to lower the costs associated with EV driving in the US. Wallbox’s best-selling home EV charger, the Pulsar Plus, will be integrated into AutoGrid’s software, AutoGrid Flex™.
theevreport.com
Amtech Systems Subsidiary Receives Repeat Orders for Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces for EV Production
TEMPE, Ariz. – Amtech Systems, a manufacturer of capital equipment for the semiconductor industry, announced that its subsidiary, BTU International, has received follow-on orders for controlled atmosphere belt furnaces. These furnaces will be used in thermal processing applications in the production of electric vehicles (EVs), including brazing and sintering for EV battery cooling and electronic controls.
theevreport.com
EVmatch and Argonne National Laboratory Launch Universal Adapter for Non-Networked EV Charging Stations
SAN FRANCISCO – EVmatch, in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory, has announced the launch of a handheld, universal adapter set to take place this summer. The device will allow electric utilities, commercial property owners, and residential homeowners to better utilize their non-networked Level 2 EV charging stations. The device...
theevreport.com
ASPIRE and Electreon Partner to Develop Dynamic Wireless Charging Roadway in Utah
LOS ANGELES and NORTH LOGAN, Utah – Electreon, a leading developer of in-road wireless electric vehicle charging technology, and ASPIRE (Utah State University), a National Science Foundation-funded Engineering Research Center, have announced a strategic partnership to develop and operate a one-mile-long dynamic wireless charging roadway in Utah. The project will be hosted by the Utah Inland Port Authority and is aimed at showcasing the commercial feasibility of dynamic wireless charging for freight vehicles and its ability to reduce battery size, extend battery range, lower vehicle cost, and reduce grid pressure.
US News and World Report
American Honda Plans Fuel-Cell Car and Hydrogen Push
American Honda is doubling down on its hydrogen strategy, and although a new CR-V-based crossover fuel-cell car with plug-in capability is coming for North America and Japan in 2024, that’s not the whole story. According to Ryan Harty, division head of CASE and energy business development at American Honda Motor in an embargoed press call February 6, the company is moving ahead on several fronts.
The US Will Need 8 Times More EV Chargers to Meet Projected Demand for 2030
The US isn’t ready for the EV boom that any analysts think is on the way. If you’re interested in battery-powered vehicles, chances are you’ve noticed a lot of anxiety surrounding charging infrastructure for this. There’s a very good reason for this, according to Business Insider. If sales of electric cars, SUVs and trucks progress continue to progress as expected, the country will need eight times as many chargers as it currently has by the time 2030 rolls around. The US’s charging infrastructure has grown by dramatically over the last few years, but there is still a lot that needs to be...
theevreport.com
Kautex Textron Receives First Order for Innovative Thermoplastic Composite Skid Plate for Electric Vehicles
BONN, Germany – Kautex Textron, a subsidiary of Textron Inc., has secured its first order from an automotive OEM for its new thermoplastic composite underbody battery protection skid plate. The skid plate will be part of the company’s new Pentatonic battery system product line, aimed at supporting battery electric vehicle production.
Battery recycling firm founded by former Tesla employee wins $2B loan
Redwood Materials, a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles and was founded by Tesla's former chief technology officer, has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.It secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the grant Thursday to dozens of employees at Redwood's facility in Nevada with Gov. Joe Lombardo."This region is leading the way to a broader story of what is happening in the country," Granholm said, pointing to a map of 80 manufacturing or supply...
Comments / 0