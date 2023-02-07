ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
Phoenix traffic almost made the Eagles late for the Super Bowl

The intensity of Phoenix traffic ahead of Super Bowl LVII nearly made the Philadelphia Eagles arrive late to their own game. Before the Philadelphia Eagles were set to take the field at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII, they had to conquer another foe: Phoenix rush-hour traffic. Ironically, football...
