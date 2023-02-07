How you can adopt an animal from the Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — If you’re still searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, the Birmingham Zoo has you covered.

This year you have the opportunity to adopt an animal. Prices vary depending on the animal you choose. All packages feature a certificate, fact sheet and photo book of your animal.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal from the Birmingham Zoo, click here .

