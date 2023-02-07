Read full article on original website
theblock.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest fills Coinbase bag amid fear-driven price collapse
Ark Invest added 162,325 Coinbase shares and 263,504 Robinhood shares to its portfolio Friday. Ark Invest added a massive 162,325 Coinbase shares (worth $9,267,134.25) to its portfolio on Friday, alongside a substantial purchase of 263,504 Robinhood shares (worth $2,629,769.92). News of the purchases comes by way of a trade notification...
theblock.co
SEC to sue Paxos for listing Binance USD stablecoin: WSJ
The SEC is planning to sue Paxos for listing BUSD stablecoin, alleging it is an unregistered security, WSJ reports, citing anonymous sources. Binance said in a statement that Paxos issues and owns the BUSD stablecoin. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plans to sue Paxos for listing the Binance USD...
theblock.co
This week in markets: Bitcoin, ether are flat after days of declines
Both bitcoin and ether were flat on Saturday. The Graph and SingularityNET led weekly gains. Both bitcoin and ether were flat on Saturday in a calm start to the weekend after several days of declines. The two cryptocurrencies fell over the past week amid the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Kraken crackdown, with bitcoin down 7.6% as ether plunged 9%.
theblock.co
PayPal pauses stablecoin project amid Paxos probe: Bloomberg
PayPal is putting work on its stablecoin on ice amid increasing regulatory scrutiny, Bloomberg reported. PayPal's putting work on its stablecoin on ice amid increasing regulatory scrutiny, Bloomberg News reported, citing a source. The news came a day after a report that the New York Department of Financial Services was...
theblock.co
Nexo will stop its Earn Interest Product for US clients in April
Nexo will stop its Earn Interest Product for all U.S. clients on April 1. Non-US clients who believe their accounts have been wrongfully flagged must update verification details. Following a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced last month, crypto lending platform Nexo will stop its Earn Interest...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
theblock.co
Crypto CEO pleads guilty to $250 million scam, SDNY says
The CEO of a purported cryptocurrency and currency trading platform called EminiFX pleaded guilty to one count of commodities fraud. Eddy Alexandre agreed to forfeit $248.8 million, in addition to restitution. Eddy Alexandre, the CEO of a purported cryptocurrency and currency trading platform called EminiFX, pleaded guilty to one count...
Sen. Chuck Schumer says the US believes that unknown aerial objects shot down over North America are balloons
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the United States believes unknown objects shot down over Alaska and Canada are balloons.
Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments
With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
theblock.co
Binance deploys zk-SNARKs on proof-of-reserves system
Binance is deploying zk-SNARKs to its proof-of-reserves (PoR) system to let users verify funds held on the platform. Binance had released a PoR system solely based on Merkle Trees, which it found was not ideal for user privacy. Binance, the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has incorporated a type...
theblock.co
El Salvador's bitcoin risks 'have not materialized,' IMF says
After an annual visit, the IMF said the risks of El Salvador’s bitcoin adoption “have not materialized” but caution is warranted. The financial agency urged the Central American nation to reconsider plans to expand its crypto adoption. The International Monetary Fund said the risks of El Salvador's...
theblock.co
Demand for NFT tech nabbed this crypto startup an $800m valuation
Episode 8 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and QuickNode Co-Founder and CEO Alex Nabutovsky. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]
theblock.co
FTX liquidators play 'Storage Wars' in hunt for saleable assets
There are 13 FTX storage units and $2.4 million in cars up for sale soon. Liquidators published a report detailing the company’s assets this week. Bound to hit the market soon are a half a million dollars worth of office furniture and equipment and 13 storage units in the Bahamas full of FTX's "physical goods."
theblock.co
Expanding Blockchain Utility with MAP Protocol — 100% Nakamoto Style Omnichain Infrastructure
Ever since the release of ChatGPT, AI has been on everyone’s lips and Web3 AI especially became one of the buzzwords in the blockchain industry. However, as small and medium-sized teams lack the necessary computing power, AI training and development currently are done by centralized tech giants like Facebook or Google only. This layer of centralization raises concerns over security and privacy, but what if AI training can be optimized in a decentralized way?
theblock.co
CMCC Global leads $5 million round into web3 gaming platform Ajuna
Switzerland-based web3 gaming platform Ajuna raised a $5 million round led by crypto venture capital firm CMCC Global. The platform enables gaming development engines Unreal and Unity to integrate with blockchain technology. Ajuna, a web3 gaming platform based in Switzerland, raised a $5 million round led by crypto venture capital...
