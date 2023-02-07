Read full article on original website
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
Best OnePlus 11 cases in 2023
The OnePlus 11 has been built to go toe-to-toe with the best Android phones available today. It has a solid triple-camera system, good battery life, and a stunning AMOLED display. That's before we even talk about it being a pure workhorse with the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
Android 14 DP1 moves Guest mode phone controls to a more obvious place
Android 14 Developer Preview 1 doesn't have too many user-facing changes — those are more likely to come with the first or second beta. While avid tinkerers and leakers are discovering more and more hidden features within the Android 14 developer preview, there are a handful of changes that are already visible when you install the pre-release software on your phone. Among them is a small tweak to the multiple users settings.
Best OnePlus 11 screen protectors in 2023
The OnePlus 11 is here, toting flagship-level specs. With a QHD+ display, a Hasselblad tuned camera system, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this device can take on even the best Android phones. However, OnePlus chose to use Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus on the display instead of the better and newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
The OnePlus Pad is here with an odd camera design and impressive fast charging
iPads dominate the tablet market, but Android tablets saw a resurgence in their demand thanks to the pandemic in 2020. Google's push to optimize Android and its apps for tablets and other big-screen devices with Android 12L further helped. Looking to capitalize on the renewed consumer interest, OnePlus has announced its first tablet — the OnePlus Pad — after months of rumors and leaks. Unlike offerings from most Chinese smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus's first effort packs quite a punch, making it a worthy contender to some of our favorite Android tablets.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Is performance everything?
The Galaxy S23+ is the sweet spot in Samsung's lineup for those who want leading performance and a larger screen but don't need the advanced features of the pricier S23 Ultra.
OnePlus Pad hands-on: A solid first attempt
We've been hoping to see a OnePlus tablet ever since Oppo came out with its slate last year. During the OnePlus 11 launch, we finally got to see the long-rumored OnePlus Pad. The tablet is certainly one of the most exciting products from OnePlus in recent times as it marks the company's foray into a new category. The OnePlus Pad boasts a lot of interesting features and makes full use of the larger OnePlus ecosystem with several software tricks. The good news is that OnePlus has confirmed the tablet will be coming to North America, as well as Europe and India. While we wait to fully review the OnePlus Pad later this year, here are our first impressions of the company's first tablet.
Google Translate is adding contextual translations for words with multiple meanings
If there's one space where the power of AI can really show its stuff, its translations. Enabling conversations between two parties speaking completely different languages is notoriously difficult, and while Google has made some strides in this space, it's certainly not finished improving its service. At today's AI-focused event in Paris, the company announced some improved contextual tools coming to Google Translate that could help speakers avoid all sorts of common mistakes in the future.
OnePlus 11 review: The right way to compromise
For the past couple of years, it's seemed like OnePlus has been lost in the woods. After some incredible flagships that paired impressive specs with affordable pricing, the OnePlus 9 seemed to highlight the end of something special. With a controversial update to Android 12 and a botched merger with Oppo's ColorOS, the enthusiast-focused company many fell in love with seemed to be all but gone, something only cemented by the wildly overpriced OnePlus 10 Pro just one year ago.
Android 14 is finally getting smart about dual-SIM connectivity
Going dual-SIM with your smartphone can be a fast and easy to really upgrade its connectivity, letting you take advantage of the best rates and fastest data you can get your hands on. And with the rise of eSIM support on more and more phones, it's never been more convenient to run your phone on two different mobile networks. Now with today's release of the first Android 14 Developer Preview, we're getting an early look at the next big way Google is upgrading dual-SIM support.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: Powerful sound at a reasonable price
OnePlus has largely shed the flagship killer ethos that once made its phones so appealing to Android enthusiasts, but that spirit lives on in its earbuds. Announced alongside the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer robust audio and killer call quality for an upper-midrange price of $179. Their ANC and battery life is only average for this price point, but these earbuds still offer great value.
Fast Pair toggle appears in Android 14 DP1 for the Bluetooth haters
Using Fast Pair on Android is a terrific convenience. It saves you from tapping and swiping your way through menus to pair up your Bluetooth accessories. But if you don't use said Bluetooth accessories, you probably aren't thrilled with the random toast prompts that appear when a Fast Pair-capable device nearby goes up for pairing. With Android 14, you may not have to deal with those prompts anymore if the first developer preview provides any indication.
Google Bard explained: What this AI-powered ChatGPT competitor can do
There's been a lot of chatter around artificial intelligence lately, particularly after OpenAI debuted its revolutionary ChatGPT service that Microsoft is now looking to integrate into Office 365 and Bing search. Meanwhile, Google has been a self-professed "AI-first" company since announcing a shift in focus at I/O 2017, and more recently, it unveiled plans for an AI-powered Google Search feature called Bard. But in a sea of buzzwords and initialisms, it can be hard to wrap your head around what these new tools actually do.
Chrome finally adds biometric authentication to keep Password Manager secure
It's important to use unique, complex passwords for each of your online accounts — but this means you'll never be able to memorize all of your credentials, and that's why you absolutely need a password manager nowadays. There are lots of great password utilities to choose from, but for millions of people, convenience is king, and Google Chrome's built-in Password Manager trumps other options. Google is now making this utility safer with support for biometric authentication on desktops and laptops.
Android 14's new keyboard and touchpad features sound great for productivity
One of Google's main goals with Android 14 is to build upon the momentum of Android 12L and 13 by improving the experience on big-screen devices like tablets and foldables. While changes like native app cloning for multi-account logins and a slick new back gesture will surely be welcomed by everyone, people who use their larger Android devices as workstations stand to benefit from some changes for external keyboards and touchpads in the latest OS version.
Android 14 might borrow a privacy feature from Apple's iOS for media files
The Android 13 update came with a bunch of privacy improvements, including a new Photo Picker API. Instead of granting an app access to your entire gallery using the document picker API, this optional component lets you better protect your privacy by limiting an app's access to select images and videos. Android 14's first developer preview is now rolling out with a bunch of functional improvements, including an Apple-like mandatory transition to a more privacy-centric storage access system, even if apps don't support Android 13's Photo Picker API.
Google Tasks hops on the Material You bandwagon
Getting things done on time is something you may struggle with if you can't plan. Thankfully, Google has some of the best planning apps to help keep things organized — Calendar, Keep Notes, and Tasks. These aren't Google's core apps like Gmail, Search, Chrome, etc., so it is no surprise that some of them are rather late receiving Material You visual updates. Now, it is time for the Tasks app to adopt Google's updated visual design principles, and the changes are quite prominent.
