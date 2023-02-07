LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The cost of a Michigan Recreation Passport is going up March 1, 2023. It’s the first increase since 2020. Recreation passports give residents year-round vehicle access to the state’s array of parks and other outdoor areas, including more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO