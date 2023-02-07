Read full article on original website
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
How to close apps on your Android phone or tablet
Most times, you press the back button on your screen repeatedly and think you've exited an app when it disappears. But what you've done is leave the app running in the background until you close it. Closing apps is among the simplest tasks you can do on your favorite Android tablets and phones, and it solves many problems. For one, the procedure refreshes apps to normalcy when they become unresponsive. Second, it keeps apps from draining the battery and using RAM.
OnePlus Pad hands-on: A solid first attempt
We've been hoping to see a OnePlus tablet ever since Oppo came out with its slate last year. During the OnePlus 11 launch, we finally got to see the long-rumored OnePlus Pad. The tablet is certainly one of the most exciting products from OnePlus in recent times as it marks the company's foray into a new category. The OnePlus Pad boasts a lot of interesting features and makes full use of the larger OnePlus ecosystem with several software tricks. The good news is that OnePlus has confirmed the tablet will be coming to North America, as well as Europe and India. While we wait to fully review the OnePlus Pad later this year, here are our first impressions of the company's first tablet.
Grab this $500 Acer Spin 714 before the best Chromebook around sells out — again
Released last summer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a strong candidate for the best Chrome OS laptop out there. Its strong performance and great 16:10 display make it a worthy alternative to a Windows laptop for those who like the cloud-based simplicity of Chrome OS, and its 2-in-1 design adds another level of versatility for creative work and entertainment. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen so far, so anybody in the market for a premium 2-in-1 Chromebook shouldn't sleep on this deal.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Is performance everything?
The Galaxy S23+ is the sweet spot in Samsung's lineup for those who want leading performance and a larger screen but don't need the advanced features of the pricier S23 Ultra.
The OnePlus Keyboard is official, created in collaboration with Keychron
Today, OnePlus pulled the wraps off the OnePlus 11, its long-anticipated OnePlus Pad, and a bunch of other cool gadgets like the Buds Pro 2. While the OnePlus 11 could make its way to our selection of the best Android phones, the company also announced its maiden foray into the unfamiliar PC peripheral enthusiast market. We saw several teasers in the weeks leading up to its launch, but nothing quite prepared us for the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. Here are all the juicy details.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: Powerful sound at a reasonable price
OnePlus has largely shed the flagship killer ethos that once made its phones so appealing to Android enthusiasts, but that spirit lives on in its earbuds. Announced alongside the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer robust audio and killer call quality for an upper-midrange price of $179. Their ANC and battery life is only average for this price point, but these earbuds still offer great value.
Fast Pair toggle appears in Android 14 DP1 for the Bluetooth haters
Using Fast Pair on Android is a terrific convenience. It saves you from tapping and swiping your way through menus to pair up your Bluetooth accessories. But if you don't use said Bluetooth accessories, you probably aren't thrilled with the random toast prompts that appear when a Fast Pair-capable device nearby goes up for pairing. With Android 14, you may not have to deal with those prompts anymore if the first developer preview provides any indication.
The best OnePlus 11 deals: Where to buy OnePlus's latest and greatest
The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.
Best OnePlus 11 screen protectors in 2023
The OnePlus 11 is here, toting flagship-level specs. With a QHD+ display, a Hasselblad tuned camera system, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this device can take on even the best Android phones. However, OnePlus chose to use Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus on the display instead of the better and newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Android 14 is finally getting smart about dual-SIM connectivity
Going dual-SIM with your smartphone can be a fast and easy to really upgrade its connectivity, letting you take advantage of the best rates and fastest data you can get your hands on. And with the rise of eSIM support on more and more phones, it's never been more convenient to run your phone on two different mobile networks. Now with today's release of the first Android 14 Developer Preview, we're getting an early look at the next big way Google is upgrading dual-SIM support.
Android 14 DP1 moves Guest mode phone controls to a more obvious place
Android 14 Developer Preview 1 doesn't have too many user-facing changes — those are more likely to come with the first or second beta. While avid tinkerers and leakers are discovering more and more hidden features within the Android 14 developer preview, there are a handful of changes that are already visible when you install the pre-release software on your phone. Among them is a small tweak to the multiple users settings.
OnePlus 11 review: The right way to compromise
For the past couple of years, it's seemed like OnePlus has been lost in the woods. After some incredible flagships that paired impressive specs with affordable pricing, the OnePlus 9 seemed to highlight the end of something special. With a controversial update to Android 12 and a botched merger with Oppo's ColorOS, the enthusiast-focused company many fell in love with seemed to be all but gone, something only cemented by the wildly overpriced OnePlus 10 Pro just one year ago.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 for just $140 is too good a deal to pass up
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro vs. Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera: Which is right for you?
Amazon packs a ton of powerful features into its Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, along with seamless Alexa integration. The camera is paired with a well-rounded subscription service for storing and sharing your videos.
Here’s our first look at Android 14’s snazzy new back gesture
Android 14's first developer preview is out, but there isn't all that much that Google revealed about the new release yet. That's precisely because it's a developer preview that isn't meant for the broader public just yet. However, a few new features are already hiding underneath the surface, and among them is a revamp of how back navigation works.
Android 14 might borrow a privacy feature from Apple's iOS for media files
The Android 13 update came with a bunch of privacy improvements, including a new Photo Picker API. Instead of granting an app access to your entire gallery using the document picker API, this optional component lets you better protect your privacy by limiting an app's access to select images and videos. Android 14's first developer preview is now rolling out with a bunch of functional improvements, including an Apple-like mandatory transition to a more privacy-centric storage access system, even if apps don't support Android 13's Photo Picker API.
What’s new in Google Chrome 111
Even if the competition is getting better (and sometimes faster), Google Chrome remains the most-used browser on the web for now. The company worked hard to achieve this goal, and continues churning out new releases every month or so. This is no different for Chrome 111, which has just reached its beta stage before it will go live in stable on March 1, 2023. Here's everything that's new and coming in Chrome 111.
Google Lens extends its superpowered multisearch to users around the world
Google Lens has got to be one of the most underrated tools on Android devices, capable of turning your phone's camera into a powerful investigatory tool. Multisearch for Google Lens is arguably the next biggest leap forward, combining image-based search with text prompts to help users find exactly what they're looking for. Following a geographically limited rollout last year, this tool is now deploying worldwide.
