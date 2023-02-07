Read full article on original website
Related
pennypinchinmom.com
How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time
There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
Refinery29
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
CNET
How Much Can You Save by Using a Space Heater? We Do the Math
Using a space heater to target rooms you're using instead of heating the entire house is a surefire way to trim money off of your monthly energy spend. Space heaters cost about 20 cents per hour to operate, give or take, which is a whole lot cheaper than central heat for a home of almost any size. Bigger homes and those in colder climates cost even more to heat, so the net savings you'll see using a space heater is even greater for folks with high energy bills.
Woman Uses Straws to Clean Her Oven and the Results Are Amazing
The cleaning hack I never knew I needed.
Can I Spray Alcohol on My Bed To Disinfect?
Disinfecting has been on everyone’s mind since the pandemic began. Sales of disinfecting wipes and other hygiene products have soared in recent years, with no signs of slowing any time soon. It’s one thing to wipe down your countertops with store-bought or homemade disinfecting wipes, but what about porous...
Cleansers: 10 of the best
Your skin is not static: it is living, it is breathing and it changes with age, weather, hormones, stress levels, etc. So rotating your cleanser every now and then makes all the difference. If I’ve overdone it on a liquid exfoliator or a retinol, I go for a gentle oil or balmy cleanser (Elemis gives a good glow) as they feel less brusque. They are also excellent for drier or more mature skin. Gel cleansers, especially those that incorporate AHAs, work well for oilier skin (Tatcha, one of my latest discoveries, is so good). Gels are also generally great for congested skin. Thanks to our cortisol levels being through the roof (the gift of modern life), breakouts are no longer limited to adolescents. If you want a range – cleanser included – created with makeup-wearing in mind, MAC’s new Hyper Real skincare range will improve your skin while also enhancing your makeup. Ah, if only you had one cleanser that could do everything for everyone. Chance would be a fine thing. That said, U Beauty’s Mantle comes very close. It is a sublime gel oil texture that gets rid of everything – makeup, excess oil, grime – without destabilising the skin’s PH balance. It is not a snip, but you don’t need much and it is easily one of the best cleansers I’ve used in a long time.
Opinion: A Look Into Drinking Bone Broth
I first tried drinking bone broth a few months ago when a friend of mine told me she lost weight drinking it. The next morning before my normal breakfast; I reach for the bb. I made my first attempt at drinking the broth cold. I was successful at holding down my cool low-sodium drink. I most definitely enjoy drinking it warmed now. I remembered watching a YouTube video of Kylie Jenner saying she enjoyed sipping on heated bone broth. I quickly discovered my own reason to sip the broth slowly. I do not have what is considered a weak stomach, however, when I chugged the broth it fell heavy on my stomach and kicked into nausea. So I would suggest that anyone that tries drinking bb heat and sip for comfort in the gastrointestinal tract.
Clean Your Suede Shoes
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For this suggestion, which contains very few materials, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I want to inform you that you do not need to shop again for this recipe.
icytales.com
How To Get Spray Paint Off Skin:18 Best Methods
It can be challenging to remove spray paint from one’s skin after painting, whether it’s for artistic projects or home renovations. Unlike water-based paints, which may be easily removed with water and soap. Spray paint is not easily removed from your skin. Would you like to learn how...
4.9 million multipurpose cleaners recalled due to bacteria risk
A number of popular Fabuloso products were recalled Wednesday by the Colgate-Palmolive Company.
dcnewsnow.com
Best curling iron for fine hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fine hair is challenging to style. Even something as simple as curling your hair can be tricky, unless you find the right curling iron for fine hair. Fine hair is especially vulnerable to heat damage, so the best curling irons...
My apartment is TINY and has zero storage whatsoever, these are the small space furniture pieces I swear by
Nestle up with the most stylish small apartment furniture that will make your space work so much harder
Laundry Care: 5 Cleansers for Delicate and Hard-to-Wash Items
Perfect solution for vintage fashion and intimate clothing
homedit.com
How to Calculate Square Footage
Determine the square footage of an area by plugging in the width and height in feet into our square footage calculator. You can also use the square footage formula below for manual calculations. To determine square feet measure the length and width of an area in feet and multiply those...
Bombas Socks Have the Whole Fam Covered
If you are one of the many pregnant people with swollen feet, take a minute to take a load off, elevate those dogs that must be barking, and let us introduce you to your knight in shining cotton (… or wool … or sherpa). The sock company Bombas has a well-earned, cult-like following, and shoppers cannot get their hands (dare I say, “their feet?”) on the products fast enough. Devotees swear the brand is a game changer whether you are working out or vegging out, and we can vouch: we’ve tested Bombas ourselves, and they are the softest, coziest, most supportive...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The Best Farmhouse Decor | 2023
DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Farmhouse...
How Gross Is It to Wear New Clothes Without Washing Them First?
Your package has finally landed on your doorstep and you can’t wait to rip open the box and take your new clothes out for a spin—but, before you do, you might ask yourself: Is it fine to throw them on and go about my day, or—ugh—do I really have to wash them first?
Learn the secret for parchment paper piping bags
In a pastry chef's toolbox, you often find items like a candy thermometer, a bench scraper and an offset spatula, tools that professionals simply can't live without. You may be surprised to find out that one of the principal, indispensable tools a pastry chef often relies on is a DIY project of sorts. According to Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) Pastry & Baking Arts Chef-Instructor Stephen Chavez, a parchment cornet is as valuable, if not more than, a store-bought pastry bag when it comes to decorating cakes.
thespruce.com
How to Get White Socks White Again in 4 Steps
Bright white socks are a classic look. Unfortunately, whether they are 100 percent cotton or a blend of fibers, they eventually turn grey and the bottoms become heavily soiled—unless they are cleaned properly. Regular washing just doesn't seem to remove the dirt, but with a few supplies and some patience, you can get white socks white again in just four steps.
Comments / 0