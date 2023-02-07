Read full article on original website
Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter
Criminal Mischief: Dennis Walsh, 45, of Galway, was arrested at 10:13 am on Jan. 30 in Saratoga Springs for third-degree criminal mischief damaging another person’s property in excess of $250. Burglary: William Durfee, 38, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 6:47 pm on Jan. 30 in Saratoga Springs for...
Thousands flock to Saratoga Springs ChowderFest
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saturday’s ChowderFest drew a crowd of thousands to downtown Saratoga Springs, as more than 70 of the area’s businesses offered up a wide variety of chowders and soups. “I’m happy to get back to a normal ChowderFest,” said August Rosa, owner of Pint...
Ashby seeks state funding for transformational technology workforce hub at HVCC
ALBANY, N.Y. — Recently, New York State Sen. Jake Ashby (R, C-Castleton) wrote the governor and legislative leaders in both houses seeking construction funding for the Applied Technology Education Center (ATEC) at Hudson Valley Community College in this year’s Enacted Budget. The center will transform students into trained...
Saratoga Chowderfest winners announced
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — After a well-attended 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest with more than 111,000 bowls of chowder served, the competition champions have been announced. People’s Choice winners in eight different categories based on the quantity of samples served were celebrated on Saturday evening following the all-day event at...
Saratoga Springs invites public to ‘Enhanced Union Avenue’ design workshop
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs residents will get a chance to participate in advancing potential designs for an “Enhanced Union Avenue” at a public design workshop on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in the third-floor Music Hall in City Hall. Ken Grey, chair of the city’s...
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scotties stymie Saratoga with fourth quarter comeback, finish season 18-1
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Saratoga boys’ basketball team was on the verge of handing Ballston Spa another blemish on their near perfect record; however, the Scotties came roaring back in the fourth quarter, staving off the Blue Streaks with a prolific comeback. “This was probably the greatest...
SAIL announces new executive director
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) recently announced the appointment of Tyler Whitney as its new executive director. Marti Burnley, the current director, is retiring. Whitney, a local resident who knows and loves the community, has been employed at SAIL for the past three years as deputy...
Hattie’s Mardi Gras return raises more than $100K to combat food insecurity in the region
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — After a four-year hiatus, the Hattie’s Mardi Gras fundraiser delivered more than $100,000 in donations to The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The event made a welcome return to the Canfield Casino in Congress Park on Jan. 28, with The Regional Food...
Ensemble Connect performing at Skidmore College
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Young professional classical musicians will be at Skidmore College for a five-day residency starting Feb. 14, including a public performance at the Arthur Zankel Music Center, Helen Filene Ladd Concert Hall, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. The young musicians’ residency is happening as part...
SNAPSHOT: National Champion Saratoga Springs High School Girls cross country team honored
Senator Jim Tedisco (R,C-44th Senate District) recently welcomed to the NYS Capitol and honored the National Champion and New York State Champion Saratoga Springs High School Girls varsity cross country team. The team captured its second consecutive Nike Cross Country National Championship in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 3, 2022, and also secured the New York State Federation Championship on Nov. 19, 2022, preceded by the New York State Class A Championship on Nov. 12, 2022. (Photo provided)
