Albany, NY

Saratogian

Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter

Criminal Mischief: Dennis Walsh, 45, of Galway, was arrested at 10:13 am on Jan. 30 in Saratoga Springs for third-degree criminal mischief damaging another person’s property in excess of $250. Burglary: William Durfee, 38, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 6:47 pm on Jan. 30 in Saratoga Springs for...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

Thousands flock to Saratoga Springs ChowderFest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saturday’s ChowderFest drew a crowd of thousands to downtown Saratoga Springs, as more than 70 of the area’s businesses offered up a wide variety of chowders and soups. “I’m happy to get back to a normal ChowderFest,” said August Rosa, owner of Pint...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

Ashby seeks state funding for transformational technology workforce hub at HVCC

ALBANY, N.Y. — Recently, New York State Sen. Jake Ashby (R, C-Castleton) wrote the governor and legislative leaders in both houses seeking construction funding for the Applied Technology Education Center (ATEC) at Hudson Valley Community College in this year’s Enacted Budget. The center will transform students into trained...
ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Chowderfest winners announced

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — After a well-attended 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest with more than 111,000 bowls of chowder served, the competition champions have been announced. People’s Choice winners in eight different categories based on the quantity of samples served were celebrated on Saturday evening following the all-day event at...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

SAIL announces new executive director

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) recently announced the appointment of Tyler Whitney as its new executive director. Marti Burnley, the current director, is retiring. Whitney, a local resident who knows and loves the community, has been employed at SAIL for the past three years as deputy...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Saratogian

Ensemble Connect performing at Skidmore College

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Young professional classical musicians will be at Skidmore College for a five-day residency starting Feb. 14, including a public performance at the Arthur Zankel Music Center, Helen Filene Ladd Concert Hall, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. The young musicians’ residency is happening as part...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: National Champion Saratoga Springs High School Girls cross country team honored

Senator Jim Tedisco (R,C-44th Senate District) recently welcomed to the NYS Capitol and honored the National Champion and New York State Champion Saratoga Springs High School Girls varsity cross country team. The team captured its second consecutive Nike Cross Country National Championship in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 3, 2022, and also secured the New York State Federation Championship on Nov. 19, 2022, preceded by the New York State Class A Championship on Nov. 12, 2022. (Photo provided)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

