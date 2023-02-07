ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

HCPO and Jersey City police investigating 4th hit-and-run in the past 15 days

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fourth hit-and-run in the past 15 days. “The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the area of Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue in which a pedestrian was injured. Please avoid the area,” the HCPO tweeted last night.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

West New York boxer continues winning steak with victory over ex-Golden Gloves champ

West New York amateur boxer Jean Pierre Valencia continued his winning streak on Friday, his second victory in a week, by defeating a former Golden Gloves champion. “I want to bring excitement to the boxing shows so the fans continue to support the sport. We are working hard every day and want to test ourselves against the best fighters. I have faith in my training and my team and am willing to fight anyone,” Jean Pierre Valencia, who improved to 13-1, said in a statement.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts

During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

4 men charged with aggravated assault for October street fight outside Hoboken bar

Four men have ben charged with aggravated assault for an October street fight outside a popular Hoboken bar, an official said late this morning. On October 23rd at around 2 a.m., Hoboken police responded to reports of a fight in the area of Hudson Street and Hudson Place, right outside Green Rock – 70 Hudson St. All suspects were gone by the time police arrived, said public safety spokeswoman Marci Rubin.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

DEVELOPING — Body discovered in South Kearny

Police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the discovery of a dead body in South Kearny, believed to be that of a missing Jersey City woman, The Observer has learned. The person found is believed to be the victim of a homicide. Reports of a homicide and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Prosecutors: PSE&G supervisor killed in apparent murder-suicide was targeted

A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a PSE&G supervisor who was also a Milford council member in an apparent murder-suicide. Prosecutors say this was a targeted attack. Authorities in Somerset County say that Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed outside of PSE&G headquarters in Somerset on Wednesday morning. They say he was killed by 58-year-old Gary Curtis.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

