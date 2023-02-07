Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com
HCPO and Jersey City police investigating 4th hit-and-run in the past 15 days
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fourth hit-and-run in the past 15 days. “The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the area of Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue in which a pedestrian was injured. Please avoid the area,” the HCPO tweeted last night.
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York boxer continues winning steak with victory over ex-Golden Gloves champ
West New York amateur boxer Jean Pierre Valencia continued his winning streak on Friday, his second victory in a week, by defeating a former Golden Gloves champion. “I want to bring excitement to the boxing shows so the fans continue to support the sport. We are working hard every day and want to test ourselves against the best fighters. I have faith in my training and my team and am willing to fight anyone,” Jean Pierre Valencia, who improved to 13-1, said in a statement.
2 fires miles apart engulf rows of businesses, apartments in West New York and Union City
Two fires burned through several buildings on Bergenline Avenue in New Jersey on Wednesday, just miles apart.
hudsoncountyview.com
Second suspect being sought in murder investigation of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
A second suspect is being sought in the murder investigation of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, are each charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, Suarez said in a statement.
jerseydigs.com
Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts
During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County judge gives ex-Jersey City cop Denzel Suitt 3 years in prison at resentencing
Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young issued former Jersey City Police Officer Denzel Suitt three years in New Jersey State Prison, along with parole ineligibility for two years, at his resentencing yesterday. On March 25th, 2018, Suitt conducted a stop of Jermaine Palms and Jonathan Davis, allegedly stealing $600...
theobserver.com
HCPO — body found in South Kearny was that of missing Jersey City woman
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a Jersey City woman who was found deceased in South Kearny, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street on a...
Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
hudsoncountyview.com
4 men charged with aggravated assault for October street fight outside Hoboken bar
Four men have ben charged with aggravated assault for an October street fight outside a popular Hoboken bar, an official said late this morning. On October 23rd at around 2 a.m., Hoboken police responded to reports of a fight in the area of Hudson Street and Hudson Place, right outside Green Rock – 70 Hudson St. All suspects were gone by the time police arrived, said public safety spokeswoman Marci Rubin.
hudsoncountyview.com
Authorities investigating Jersey City woman found dead in ‘a shallow grave’ in Kearny
Authorities are investigating an incident where a Jersey City woman was found dead in “a shallow grave” in Kearny yesterday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report, Suarez said...
This is officially the oldest town in NJ
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
theobserver.com
DEVELOPING — Body discovered in South Kearny
Police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the discovery of a dead body in South Kearny, believed to be that of a missing Jersey City woman, The Observer has learned. The person found is believed to be the victim of a homicide. Reports of a homicide and...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Prosecutor Tries to Keep Records Secret in Killing of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed
SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night. The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
News 12
Prosecutors: PSE&G supervisor killed in apparent murder-suicide was targeted
A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a PSE&G supervisor who was also a Milford council member in an apparent murder-suicide. Prosecutors say this was a targeted attack. Authorities in Somerset County say that Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed outside of PSE&G headquarters in Somerset on Wednesday morning. They say he was killed by 58-year-old Gary Curtis.
Former PSE&G Worker, Councilman Found Dead Following Fatal Shooting At Somerset Facility
A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a supervisor outside the utility company's Somerset County facility early Wednesday before eventually turning the gun on himself, authorities confirmed. Gary T. Curtis, 58, shot Russell D. Heller, of Milford, of Washington, at PSE&G's Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road in Franklin...
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
