TROUP — According to our news partner KETK, Cooper Reid, the Troup High School who was injured in a September football game with a brain injury is leaving a rehabilitation facility February 15th. Since the injury, Troup and East Texas has shown a tremendous amount of support for Cooper and his family. Reid’s mother asked for prayers and a safe trip home on the 15th in her Facebook post.

TROUP, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO