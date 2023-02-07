Read full article on original website
Thomas Harjo
Thomas “Ahhhhready” Joe Harjo Jr., Seminole resident, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 in Seminole, OK. Thomas was born on June 19, 1972 in Wewoka, OK to Thomas Joe Harjo Sr. and Lillie Mae (Walters) Harjo. He grew up in Wewoka. Thomas married Lynn Hulbutta on December 20, 2014 at Rock Springs.
Wanda Lowry
Wanda Dean (Gaines) Lowry, age 88 and a longtime resident of Konawa, Oklahoma passed away February 6, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at Mercy Hospital in Ada, Oklahoma. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Konawa under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. Rev. Heath Sapp will officiate, and burial will follow at Konawa Cemetery.
Gene Spicer, Jr.
Veldon Eugene “Gene” Spicer, Jr., age 56 a resident of McLoud, Oklahoma, passed away from this life at his home January 31, 2023. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Konawa, Oklahoma. Gerd Fecht will officiate, and burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery near Asher, Oklahoma.
Mildred Bryant
She departed this life Jan. 26, 2023, at the age of 93. She is survived by one daughter, Audrey Bryant; one son, Roger Bryant and wife Sherry; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, Lester, Tommy, Jimmy, Kenneth, and Carl Bryant; one brother Junior Gore and one sister Hazel Kendrick.
