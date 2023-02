Thomas “Ahhhhready” Joe Harjo Jr., Seminole resident, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 in Seminole, OK. Thomas was born on June 19, 1972 in Wewoka, OK to Thomas Joe Harjo Sr. and Lillie Mae (Walters) Harjo. He grew up in Wewoka. Thomas married Lynn Hulbutta on December 20, 2014 at Rock Springs.

SEMINOLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO