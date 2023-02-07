Read full article on original website
Send a 'Singing Valentine' to someone special
SAN DIEGO — Valentine's Day is Tuesday, February 14. If you're looking for a gift for someone special that 'really sings' look no further. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Balboa Park to tell you how you can order a Singing Valentine. If the combination of flowers and...
Ex-Marine Shane Hall is ready to 'Howl and Sway'
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — From the Marines to music, an award-winning Oceanside recording artist will soon release his new album. In this Zevely Zone, I met Shane Hall at the Sunshine Brooks Theater. Shane was singing a song called Ember off his new album Howl & Sway. The two-time San...
Roman Catholic Diocese sends out letter from Bishop amid possibility of bankruptcy
SAN DIEGO — The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego could be facing bankruptcy in the coming months, according to a letter signed by the Bishop of San Diego, Robert Cardinal McElroy. Reverend Efrain Bautista told CBS 8 they mailed the letters out to parishioners this weekend to keep...
Disabled seniors still trapped in Lemon Grove apartment building
SAN DIEGO — A new sign on the elevator at the Citronica II senior apartment building in Lemon Grove says elevator ropes replacement work is scheduled for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 and normal service will resume as soon as completed. That means people on floors 2 through 4...
Wild parrots flocking over San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — It's not your average pigeon, seagull going after your lunch in Ocean Beach, or even a screeching crow perched on an East County light post - it's a wild parrot!. "I have lived in Santee for over 30 years. I have never seen them here before, said Mandy Landers.
San Diego family hit with tragedy twice, urges people not to drink and drive Super Bowl weekend
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman whose father was killed by a drunk driver urges the public to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired. Monica Zech's father, a Navy veteran, was killed in June of 1992 while walking in La Mesa. He was at a crosswalk; a car stopped to let him go. However, another car went around that vehicle and hit him.
Rescued bunnies hope to hop into your home
SAN DIEGO — There are dog people and there are cat people. Some say what we really need is more bunny people. February is Adopt a Rescue Rabbit month, and the San Diego House Rabbit Society is hoping bunnies will hop into their 'ur-ever' home. “I live in a...
Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe enjoying the 'Guy Fieri Factor'
SAN DIEGO — When a famous celebrity chef says your food is great, you can expect thousands of new customers to arrive at your door. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe in Sabre Springs. Eleven years ago, Drew and Michka Hoffos opened the Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe. They told me opening a restaurant is as hard as everyone says it is. "Oh yeah, it's worse. It's harder," said Michka.
La Jolla chocolatier makes Grammys chocolates for Clive Davis' party
SAN DIEGO — Robin Katz got a sweet request that she couldn’t refuse! She’s the San Diego version of Willy Wonka. Katz was a Sous Chef at the Marine Room in La Jolla for ten years, and now she is a chocolatier. "It means I have fun!...
House of Turkiye in Balboa Park raises $150k for earthquake relief
SAN DIEGO — Its been six days since a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 25,000 people and injuring thousands of others. "Devastation continues. The search and rescue are ending. It's a devastating time of recovery mode, and that 25,000 number is expected to climb," said Memhet Cilingir, a member of the American-Turkish Association of California.
Lots to love as San Diego Botanical Garden unveils February calendar
SAN DIEGO — One in four San Diegans deals with food scarcity in San Diego County, so a local organization working to combat this issue through produce collection and helping you to grow your food to build up our community. The San Diego Botanic Garden isn't just a pretty...
On the Homefront | A unique look at life in the Navy
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has a huge military presence, but did you know that Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia is the largest naval complex in the world?. It’s home to over 46,000 active duty sailors and 21,000 civilians. The Navy invited CBS 8 on the base to better understand the daily life of a sailor, the situations they face, and the training they get to make sure they're prepared for the worst. It’s also giving us a unique look into the life of a sailor.
From open water to a dark room | San Diego sailing icon says he was blinded after an eye surgeon used dirty instruments
SAN DIEGO — Tom Hirsh has spent his life on the ocean, competing in sailing races and running Harbor Sailboats out of Shelter Island. But at 68 years old, Hirsh's days on the open water are over after a February 2022 cataract surgery forced him to abandon ship and left him delegated to a dark window-tinted room, unable to cope with even a minor amount of light.
Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'
SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
La Jolla Country Day boasts two more McDonald’s All-Americans on 2023 team
SAN DIEGO — La Jolla Country Day’s women’s basketball team is known as a powerhouse and this year is no different. In fact, this year the school has two McDonald’s All-Americans on the same team. Senior Guard Jada Williams told CBS 8, “I mean we dreamed...
San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week
SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
Loved ones of U.S. Navy Officer imprisoned in Japan work to get him home
SAN DIEGO — The loved ones of a U.S. Navy Officer imprisoned in Japan gathered in front of the Japanese Friendship Bell on Shelter Island Sunday. They prayed for healing and peace for everyone involved in this tragic incident. Ridge Alkonis is serving a three-year prison term for a...
Plant disease discovery forces citrus quarantine for Rancho Bernardo
SAN DIEGO — A plant disease that kills citrus trees has been discovered in Rancho Bernardo. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is declaring a citrus quarantine in a 95-square-mile area to try and save San Diego’s citrus crop. For the first time, residential citrus trees in...
Working For You: City fixing upside street sign in Linda Vista
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is making it right after an upside traffic sign has been wrong for several years in Linda Vista. A driver let us know about the issue, and we went to work for you; now the city is responding. Drivers said the "traffic signal ahead"...
San Diego woman sues TSA and San Diego Airport for fall in security line
SAN DIEGO — A horrific fall in a San Diego Airport Transportation Security Administration line left a woman with a brain injury. . The fall was caught on camera and showed TSA agents leaving it to her husband and other passengers to help instead of rushing to her aid. The...
