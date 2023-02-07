ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Send a 'Singing Valentine' to someone special

SAN DIEGO — Valentine's Day is Tuesday, February 14. If you're looking for a gift for someone special that 'really sings' look no further. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Balboa Park to tell you how you can order a Singing Valentine. If the combination of flowers and...
Ex-Marine Shane Hall is ready to 'Howl and Sway'

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — From the Marines to music, an award-winning Oceanside recording artist will soon release his new album. In this Zevely Zone, I met Shane Hall at the Sunshine Brooks Theater. Shane was singing a song called Ember off his new album Howl & Sway. The two-time San...
Wild parrots flocking over San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — It's not your average pigeon, seagull going after your lunch in Ocean Beach, or even a screeching crow perched on an East County light post - it's a wild parrot!. "I have lived in Santee for over 30 years. I have never seen them here before, said Mandy Landers.
Rescued bunnies hope to hop into your home

SAN DIEGO — There are dog people and there are cat people. Some say what we really need is more bunny people. February is Adopt a Rescue Rabbit month, and the San Diego House Rabbit Society is hoping bunnies will hop into their 'ur-ever' home. “I live in a...
Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe enjoying the 'Guy Fieri Factor'

SAN DIEGO — When a famous celebrity chef says your food is great, you can expect thousands of new customers to arrive at your door. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe in Sabre Springs. Eleven years ago, Drew and Michka Hoffos opened the Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe. They told me opening a restaurant is as hard as everyone says it is. "Oh yeah, it's worse. It's harder," said Michka.
House of Turkiye in Balboa Park raises $150k for earthquake relief

SAN DIEGO — Its been six days since a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 25,000 people and injuring thousands of others. "Devastation continues. The search and rescue are ending. It's a devastating time of recovery mode, and that 25,000 number is expected to climb," said Memhet Cilingir, a member of the American-Turkish Association of California.
On the Homefront | A unique look at life in the Navy

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has a huge military presence, but did you know that Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia is the largest naval complex in the world?. It’s home to over 46,000 active duty sailors and 21,000 civilians. The Navy invited CBS 8 on the base to better understand the daily life of a sailor, the situations they face, and the training they get to make sure they're prepared for the worst. It’s also giving us a unique look into the life of a sailor.
From open water to a dark room | San Diego sailing icon says he was blinded after an eye surgeon used dirty instruments

SAN DIEGO — Tom Hirsh has spent his life on the ocean, competing in sailing races and running Harbor Sailboats out of Shelter Island. But at 68 years old, Hirsh's days on the open water are over after a February 2022 cataract surgery forced him to abandon ship and left him delegated to a dark window-tinted room, unable to cope with even a minor amount of light.
Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'

SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week

SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
