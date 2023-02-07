Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s honest feelings on James Wiseman trade, Gary Payton II reunion
The Golden State Warriors did not go quietly into the night. Amid all the frenzy surrounding the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors took their stand and they too decided to join in on the fun. This came in the form of James Wiseman getting shipped off to the Detroit Pistons, while also securing a reunion with fan-favorite Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Bucks’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the association, but they get a different spotlight and media attention than the others in their category. Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered by many as the best player in the NBA, and they are on track to embark on a deep playoff run as Khris Middleton is searching for his rhythm after recovering from a prolonged absence.
Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade
Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
RUMOR: The star trade Kevin Durant wanted Nets to make before Suns blockbuster
It’s been quite a 72-hour stretch for the Brooklyn Nets, who lost two superstar players in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the blink of an eye. The Nets went all in to try to poach Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam from north of the border to convince Durant to stay with the team, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s message to Jordan Poole on flirting with danger on technicals
Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players out there both on and off the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors veteran is not the type to hold back, especially when interacting with referees during games. This habit of his appears to have rubbed off on some of his Dubs teammates, with Jordan Poole also following in Dray’s footsteps in terms of being a bit of a nuisance with game officials.
RUMOR: The shocking Mikal Bridges trade offer Nets turned down after Kevin Durant blockbuster
The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns completed a Kevin Durant-led deal prior to the NBA Trade Deadline. Mikal Bridges highlighted Brooklyn’s return. A recent report stated that Brooklyn was offered four first-round picks for Bridges, per Zach Lowe, via basketball.realgm.com. The Nets ultimately opted to hold onto Bridges despite this rumored trade offer.
Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports
The Russell Westbrook era came to an end in Los Angeles just before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers sent the point guard away after a dysfunctional season and a half. Now with him off the roster, the gloves have come off as pundits and fans alike have been vocal about his failed tenure. Anthony […] The post Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
Mikal Bridges is all-in on ‘dope’ nickname after Nets debut
Brooklyn Nets fans have had one of the most intense roller coaster seasons in recent memory. In the wake of the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades, they have a new budding star to cheer on and the perfect nickname for him. Mikal Bridges came over from the Phoenix Suns...
‘Weirdo activity’: Kyle Kuzma sounds off after furious rant from Russell Westbrook’s wife
Russell Westbrook’s wife had time. Nina Westbrook blasted all the critics for branding the former Los Angeles Lakers point guard as a “locker room vampire” – a rant Kyle Kuzma agreed with. Kuzma called it “weirdo activity” for talking heads to hurl all that vitriol at...
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green
Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s shocking take on Kevin Durant being traded to Suns
There’s no denying that the Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves throughout the NBA after successfully trading for Kevin Durant before the NBA trade deadline expired last Thursday. Even the Dallas Mavericks, who themselves came up with a landscape-shifting deal when they brought in Kyrie Irving, were shocked to hear about the KD news. Luka Doncic himself […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s shocking take on Kevin Durant being traded to Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist
It’s only a matter of time before the Utah Jazz buy out Russell Westbrook’s contract following his blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, apparently this might not be the case at all amid a surprising twist to Russ’ status with his new team. According to Jazz team insider Tony Jones of The […] The post Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr
There’s still a chance the Golden State Warriors end up battling for playoff or play-in positioning with the Los Angeles Lakers in the last week of the regular season. Should that peak drama comes to pass, the defending champions will rue missing out on a golden opportunity to get a win against their new-look Southern […] The post Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Sad and pathetic’: NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook’s wife going OFF on ‘vampire’ slander
Twitter has started to sink its teeth in on another controversial subject in relation to the Russell Westbrook trade that had him packing his bags for Salt Lake City. Westbrook, who was sent by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz ahead of the NBA trade deadline Thursday, has even been compared to a […] The post ‘Sad and pathetic’: NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook’s wife going OFF on ‘vampire’ slander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s epic first sighting with Suns after Nets trade
Kevin Durant landed in Phoenix and made his first appearance as a Sun on Saturday. The Suns released a slow motion video for a truly epic KD arrival, per the Suns on Twitter. At forward… From Texas… 6'10"… Number 35… 𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓. 📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/4mobtdVASX — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 11, 2023 […] The post Kevin Durant’s epic first sighting with Suns after Nets trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gary Payton II trade saga between Warriors, Blazers takes another twist after agent’s strong statement
The Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers made waves after striking a deal right before the NBA trade deadline. Little did they know that a full-blown controversy centered around Gary Payton II would make even more headlines than the actual deal. Right now, this saga has taken yet another twist after Payton’s agent […] The post Gary Payton II trade saga between Warriors, Blazers takes another twist after agent’s strong statement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Draymond Green visibly jawing at each other, LeBron James reacts
The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business on Saturday night as they took down the defending champs Golden State Warriors on their own home floor, 109-103. The marquee matchup had no shortage of intense moments, and one of them involved a verbal tussle between Anthony Davis and Draymond Green. Davis and Green went face-to-face […] The post Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Draymond Green visibly jawing at each other, LeBron James reacts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
