Rural Pennsylvanians Say High Living Costs Are Their Biggest Issue
The high cost of living is the biggest problem for rural voters, according to a new national survey commissioned by the Save the Children Action Network. WPSU’s Katie Knol reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/9/23)
Agency Recommends PA Provide Longer Mail Ballot Application Processing Times, Optional Security Envelopes
A new state government report about Pennsylvania’s use of mail-in ballots suggests making secrecy envelopes optional, standardizing the use of drop boxes across the state, and clarifying how ballots should be dated. WITF’s Robby Brod reports the proposals would eliminate confusion at the polls – and minimize post-election lawsuits....
Economic Pulse: Week of 2/10/23
Payroll employment rose by more than half a million in January... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered;...
House Speaker Rozzi Lays Out Next Steps for House Rules
Pennsylvania’s Speaker of the House is outlining what’s next in the effort to put new procedural rules in place. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/9/23)
PA Democrats Aim at Cracking Down on ‘Worker Misclassification’
Freelance work has become more common with the rise of the gig economy. But Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are also misclassifying workers more frequently as independent contractors when they should be treated as employees. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)
Pennsylvanians Can Still Sign Up for Pennie Health Insurance Exchange
The enrollment period to buy health insurance through the state-run exchange ended last month. But WESA’s Sarah Boden reports that some Pennsylvanians can still sign-up for subsidized medical coverage. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)
