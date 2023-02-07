ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rural Pennsylvanians Say High Living Costs Are Their Biggest Issue

The high cost of living is the biggest problem for rural voters, according to a new national survey commissioned by the Save the Children Action Network. WPSU’s Katie Knol reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/9/23)
Economic Pulse: Week of 2/10/23

Payroll employment rose by more than half a million in January... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered;...
PA Democrats Aim at Cracking Down on ‘Worker Misclassification’

Freelance work has become more common with the rise of the gig economy. But Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are also misclassifying workers more frequently as independent contractors when they should be treated as employees. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)
Pennsylvanians Can Still Sign Up for Pennie Health Insurance Exchange

The enrollment period to buy health insurance through the state-run exchange ended last month. But WESA’s Sarah Boden reports that some Pennsylvanians can still sign-up for subsidized medical coverage. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)

