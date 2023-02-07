Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
A mysterious region of space shuts down spacecraft and causes astronauts to see "shooting stars"
There is a mysterious region in space that is similar to the Bermuda Triangle on Earth. The mysterious region is called the South Atlantic Anomaly and it is the cause of the weird behavior of the Earth's magnetic field.
Radio Signals From Galaxy Nearly Nine Billion Light-Years Away Received by Scientists on Earth for the First Time
According to media sources on Friday, the first radio transmission ever received from a galaxy over 9 billion light-years from Earth was received. This signal is distinctive in that it has a particular wavelength known as a "21-centimeter line" or the "hydrogen line," which makes it noteworthy. According to reports, neutral hydrogen atoms are what cause it.
French First Female Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
NASA Images Reveal Huge Entrance Leading inside The Moon (VIDEO)
A grand anomaly has recently been detected on the lunar surface, and it strongly resembles the entrance to a hollow place, inside the Moon. On December 21, 1968, NASA’s Apollo 8 mission took flight toward Earth’s natural satellite – the Moon. The event marked a historic moment for humanity, as it carried the first humans out of Earth’s orbit, and into the Moon’s. The mission, led by Commander Frank Borman, Command Module pilot James Lovell, and Lunar Module Pilot William Anders, became the first human mission to see and also photograph the far side of the Moon.
Elon Musk Asks Billionaire George Soros a Provocative Question
Tesla's CEO never shies from attacking his billionaire peers.
Stars are ‘disappearing from the night sky’, astronomers warn
Stars are disappearing from the night sky in front of our eyes, astronomers have warned.Every year, the sky gets as much as 10 per cent brighter, according to a major new study. That means that vast numbers of stars that were once visible are now hidden from astronomers and the public.A child born under 250 visible stars, for instance, would only be able to see 100 of them by the time of their 18th birthday, the scientists warn.The light pollution that is blocking out those stars is growing far more rapidly than we have realised, even despite attempts to limit...
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
SpaceX employees say they are relieved Elon Musk is focused on Twitter because there is a calmer work environment at the rocket company
Some SpaceX staff say that when Elon Musk is hyper-focused on daily operations, it can create more work for them, per Bloomberg.
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
A new study has discovered the best places to be during a nuclear attack.
Being caught in a nuclear explosion is one of the worst possible fates anyone can imagine. The radiation poses a significant health risk even at a distance since anything too close to it rapidly vaporizes. Away from “ground zero,” the blast wave produced by the explosion, which can create airspeeds...
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Interesting Leak: A Second NASA Scientist Tells Us That ‘Somebody Else’ Is On The Moon
We live in a strange world, and as Neil Armstrong once said, there are "great ideas undiscovered, breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth’s protective layers." NASA Scientists & What They Say About The Moon. Multiple NASA personnel have made some pretty shocking claims about...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The CEO of Tesla has made it his mission to colonize the planet Mars in our lifetime.
How big is the largest possible earthquake?
The amount of energy released in an earthquake is controlled by how much of the crust breaks. The good news is, we're not likely to see a magnitude 10.
The Earth’s Core Has Come to a Halt and Is Now Moving in the Other Direction
Scientists say the Earth's inner core has ceased rotating and is currently spinning backward. This stop and change in direction lasts 60 to 70 years and may explain a variety of natural occurrences, according to research published in Nature Geoscience on Monday.
If You Go Outside, You May Be Able to See an Awesome Green Comet
If it's a clear night in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spot a giant, green comet passing by our planet from your backyard. It's an exceedingly rare event. According to astronomers, it won't stop by again for roughly another 50,000 years — and now is the best time to see it on its current visit, as Insider reports.
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
