WIS-TV

Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are investigating an incident after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night. Investigators say officers got a call about a shooting around 10 p.m. at the 200 block of Clement Road. A 41-year-old resident said...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Man struck by gunfire inside his home in Sumter, police say

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are still in the midst of their investigation after a man was struck by gunfire on Saturday night. According to preliminary information released by the Sumter Police Department, the shooting call came in around 10 p.m. to the 200 block of Clement Road. Police...
SUMTER, SC
WMBF

Authorities searching for missing Darlington man

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a Darlington man last seen nearly a week ago. The Darlington Police Department said 43-year-old La Henry Yarborough was last seen the night of Feb. 4 at The Hut on Sparks Street. Yarborough is to be around 5′9″ and...
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Man allegedly leads Horry County police on 135 mph chase, crashes into lifeguard stand in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13. Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Victim identified in Darlington shooting on King Edwards Avenue

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A woman was shot and killed on King Edwards Avenue just after midnight on Thursday, according to Darlington County coroner Todd Hardee. The woman was identified as 47-year-old Octavia Bethea. Hardee said the death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled at...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington police, SLED investigate overnight shooting on King Edwards Street

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating an overnight shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington, police said. Darlington police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are involved in the investigation. No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the police department […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Jason Griffith

Three Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision in Horry County, SC

Three individuals were injured in a car crash that took place in Horry County, South Carolina, on Saturday morning. According to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR), the incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. The three victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, no details regarding their current conditions were released.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 52 outside Lake City: Reports

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.
LAKE CITY, SC

