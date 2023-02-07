Read full article on original website
Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community Tip
On Wednesday evening, a man entered the Dollar Tree located off of Highway 544 in Socastee, South Carolina, and robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a middle-aged male, approached the cashier and demanded money from the register. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are investigating an incident after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night. Investigators say officers got a call about a shooting around 10 p.m. at the 200 block of Clement Road. A 41-year-old resident said...
Man struck by gunfire inside his home in Sumter, police say
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are still in the midst of their investigation after a man was struck by gunfire on Saturday night. According to preliminary information released by the Sumter Police Department, the shooting call came in around 10 p.m. to the 200 block of Clement Road. Police...
Deputies investigating incident that left person injured on West Jody Road in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident with injuries Friday evening in the area of the 2200 block of West Jody Road in Florence, according to officials. Officials said a victim was located and transported by EMS to a hospital for...
Body Found in Car Outside of Lumberton Leads to Murder Investigation
Two individuals, Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, have been taken into custody in relation to the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found in a car on a field outside of Lumberton, North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has charged the two individuals with first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses.
Authorities searching for missing Darlington man
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a Darlington man last seen nearly a week ago. The Darlington Police Department said 43-year-old La Henry Yarborough was last seen the night of Feb. 4 at The Hut on Sparks Street. Yarborough is to be around 5′9″ and...
Man allegedly leads Horry County police on 135 mph chase, crashes into lifeguard stand in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13. Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number […]
Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
‘Multiple’ people taken to hospital after Highway 17 Bypass crash in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach, Evans said. A portion of the highway was blocked for a […]
1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
Victim identified in Darlington shooting on King Edwards Avenue
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A woman was shot and killed on King Edwards Avenue just after midnight on Thursday, according to Darlington County coroner Todd Hardee. The woman was identified as 47-year-old Octavia Bethea. Hardee said the death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled at...
Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
Coroner IDs woman killed in shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating after authorities said a 47-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in Darlington. Octavia Bethea of Darlington died a few minutes after midnight on Thursday, according to Coroner Todd Hardee, who ruled her death a homicide. Hardee’s office said an autopsy is scheduled at the […]
Three Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision in Horry County, SC
Three individuals were injured in a car crash that took place in Horry County, South Carolina, on Saturday morning. According to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR), the incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. The three victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, no details regarding their current conditions were released.
2 more arrested, 3 still wanted after body found in vehicle in Lumberton: Sheriff
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Feb. 1 the body of Timothy O. Jacobs, was found in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road just outside the city of Lumberton. One week later on Feb. 8 Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee...
Man arrested on drug charges after Georgetown County traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested on drug charges following an overnight traffic stop Friday in the Oatland community of Georgetown County, deputies said. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on 38-year-old David Gillyard, Jr., Oatland Road. But after the initial stop, authorities said Gillyard locked his […]
Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 52 outside Lake City: Reports
LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.
