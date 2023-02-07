Read full article on original website
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Feb. 10
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 10. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Section III girls basketball steals leaders, sorted by year in school, through Feb. 9
Section III girls basketball steals leaders, sorted by year in school, through Feb. 9. Stats provided to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Minimum 12 games played.
We pick, you vote: Who are the best sophomores in Section III boys basketball? (poll)
Section III is loaded with talent on the hardwood. Whether it be a pure scorer, a rebounding machine, a playmaker or a defensive specialist, there are tons of players that light it up every night. Readers will now have the chance to vote on which sophomore they believe has been...
Section III boys ice hockey seedings announced
The 2022-23 Section III boys ice hockey sectional playoffs are set to start on Tuesday with qualifier games in both Division I and Division II. The tournament is using the same format as last season, with the winning qualifiers reseeded for quarterfinal play.
Section III girls bowling sends two teams to state tournament (photos)
Liverpool-- The Baldwinsville and West Canada Valley girls bowling teams have both advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective division title at the Section III girls bowling championships on Sunday at the Flamingo Bowl. The state tournament will take place on March 10-12 at the AMF Strike-N-Spare lanes...
High school roundup: Liverpool boys basketball edges West Genesee in OT for division title
Liverpool boys basketball needed to beat West Genesee Friday night to secure the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division title.
General Brown boys basketball standout joins sister to make 1,000-point sibling duo
General Brown boys basketball senior Tucker Rosbrook had the opportunity to see his older sister Kylee Rosbrook surpass 1,000-career points for the Lions’ girls basketball squad in 2017. Kylee, a 2018 graduate who finished with over 1,400-career points, returned the favor as she witnessed her brother’s 1,000th-point highlight the...
Liverpool girls basketball coach gets win No. 500; most came during 20 years coaching at college level
Liverpool girls basketball coach Mike Wheeler earned his 500th-career coaching victory Friday night in the regular season finale of his first year leading the team. His Warriors won 17 games this season to go along with the 483 games he won during the 20-years he led the Onondaga Community College women’s basketball program.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 11)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10.
Watch: All-CNY boys basketball player of the year posterizes defender with thunderous jam (video)
New Hartford senior Zach Philipkoski was named last season’s All-Central New York basketball player of the year, he became his school’s all-time scoring champion last month, and on Friday night he sent shockwaves through the gym with a thunderous dunk over a Utica Proctor defender.
Auburn girls basketball edges Jamesville-DeWitt in OT, picks up 10th-straight victory
The Auburn and Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball squads were immersed in a heavy battle during Friday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division showdown. Regulation wasn’t enough to determine a winner, leading to the Maroons and Red Rams dipping into overtime basketball.
