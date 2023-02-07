Read full article on original website
One critically injured in Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a shooting on Galaxy Way in Huntsville left one man injured. Webster says that HEMSI transported a man in critical condition to...
Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
Huntsville police searching for suspect after robbery
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is searching an area near Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue after a robbery Sunday Afternoon.
One dead in early Sunday wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, has claimed the life of a Cullman man. Shane J. Cochran, 40, was fatally injured when the 2006 Jeep Wrangler that he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, then overturned. Cochran was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on Cullman County Road 222 near Teem Road, approximately five miles west of Cullman, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Huntsville Chief named ‘Career Fire Chief of the Year’ by comrades
Huntsville Fire & Rescue's very own Chief Howard "Mac" McFarlen has been chosen among his colleagues across the state to be awarded the most prestigious honor a fire chief can receive.
Huntsville City Councilman files motion to suppress statements
One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Galaxy Way Sunday. Showers and breezy conditions this afternoon and overnight. Updated: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST. WAFF 48 meteorologist Jeff Desnoyers has a look at your weekend weather forecast and beyond. Huntsville filmmaker...
Sections of Ward Ave., Dickson Street temporarily closing
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sections of Ward Avenue and sections of Dickson Street will be temporarily closed starting Feb. 13. According to a press release from the City of Huntsville, Ward Avenue between Schiffman and Dickson streets and Dickson Street between Ward and Pratt Avenues will close. This is expected to last 60 days.
Vehicle fire on I-565 causes ‘slow traffic’
Officers with Huntsville Police Department, traffic has slowed on I-565 due to a fire.
One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials responded to a wreck in Hazel Green at the intersection of Ready Section Road and Brooks Church Road that left one person injured. ALEA troopers on the scene say the vehicle ran off the road and caught fire. The driver of the vehicle is facing 3rd Degree Burns and was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
Inflation leads Huntsville to add $1 million to Hays Farm city park
Increasing costs led to increased funding for a city park to be built at the Hays Farm development in south Huntsville. The city council on Thursday approved an additional $1 million for the park, raising its commitment to $4.6 million. The Hays family is developing more than 500 acres of family-owned land along Haysland Road that will include hundreds of high-end homes as well as office and retail space.
Unidentified man killed in wreck on I-65
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified pedestrian was hit and killed on the roadway near Ardmore on Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene on I-65 near mile marker 366. Troopers with...
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including: Thursday, Feb. 2 Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community. Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations. Friday, Feb. 3 Deputies arrested Walter...
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
Free hot lunch and groceries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need a free hot lunch? Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will serve 200 hot lunches to members of the community in need of food on Saturday, February 11, 2023, beginning at 12 p.m. at 100 Orange Drive (Educational Complex). The Caring and Sharing Pantry will...
Hartselle family describes escape from early morning house fire
Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Hartselle on Friday morning.
Marshall County officials preparing new, dedicated space for coroner’s office
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many years, the Marshall County Coroner’s office was operating out of Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville. Now, they have a new space to call home. The commission approved an $800,000 budget late last year, but they had a hard time finding a way to...
