CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, has claimed the life of a Cullman man. Shane J. Cochran, 40, was fatally injured when the 2006 Jeep Wrangler that he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, then overturned. Cochran was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on Cullman County Road 222 near Teem Road, approximately five miles west of Cullman, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO