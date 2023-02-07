Parents claim Solon School District doesn’t meet needs of students with disabilities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMedina, OH
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Leap into spring as an “A-Lister” on Geauga Park District’s amphibian call list: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio—Don’t be left out in the fog. You can get your name on the “It” list and snag a back-stage pass for the springtime amphibian awakening experience in Geauga County. Park naturalists with the Geauga Park District will lead you to a breeding ground or pond to witness the sounds of chirping frogs and the mating rituals of spring peepers and wood frogs along with possible sightings of large salamanders migrating to find their mates.
Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard accused of making racially biased statements; union calls for his termination
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
Chronicle-Telegram
Four Northwood students charged in fight, teachers assaulted
ELYRIA — Four Northwood Middle School students are facing juvenile charges after a fight that took place Thursday morning in which two teachers were assaulted, Elyria police said Friday. In an email, Elyria police said the fight took place about 11:35 a.m. between four girls in the eighth grade...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland High School principal proposes schedule change at school board meeting
During the Cleveland City School Board meeting on Monday, the results of the systemwide evaluation for the Director of Schools, Dr. Russell Dyer were released. The evaluations were collected anonymously and included a scale of 1-4. Here are the calculated results:. Director and Board relations- 3.38. Community relations- 3.43. Staff...
Chronicle-Telegram
Harry Williamson dismisses Lorain County lawsuit
Former Lorain County 911 director Harry Williamson has dismissed his year-old lawsuit against numerous current and former county Lorain County officials. Attorney Brian Bardwell filed a notice of "voluntary dismissal without prejudice" in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Friday, according to court records and a copy of the notice obtained by The Chronicle-Telegram.
Lack of healthful foods exasperates link between poor diet, health conditions that plague low-income Americans: Lee Kirksey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, considered to be the father of modern medicine, wrote “let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”. The statement continues to resonate 2,500 years later. Research has demonstrated an inextricable link between a poor diet and the development of...
Western Reserve Land Conservancy showing guts in leading community effort to turn mobile home park into lakefront park: Opinion
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It takes guts, vision, and perseverance to create new public space on Lake Erie in a region where waterfronts are dominated by privately-owned industrial, commercial, and residential properties that block access to the shoreline. That’s what the nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy is showing in its...
A couple of calls to the boys’ locker rooms at Orange High: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Theft from building, unauthorized use of a credit card: Chagrin Boulevard. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Easter activities are plentiful this season: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s never too early to get a jump start on planning your Easter activities including pictures with the Easter Bunny. The mild winter is making it feel like spring is here. The French Creek Foundation in Avon is hosting a Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt March 25 at Avon Middle School, 3445 Long Road. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. and the Egg Hunt (children ages 2-8) begins at 10:30 a.m. Sponsors include Trust In Equity Mortgage Group, LLC, Snip-Its Avon, and Marketing Solutions 101. Tom’s Country Place will be providing the pancakes and sausage. Tickets are $10 for adults and children ages 9 and up. Tickets for children ages 2-8 are $5, and kids under 2 are free. Tickets will go on sale soon. For more information and updates, go to FrenchCreekFoundation.com.
cleveland19.com
Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community residents speak out about plans to demolish space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The plans are in motion for Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community: The Western Reserve Land Conservancy bought the property back in 2021 and did a land use study that showed the area is prime real estate. It is 28 acres along Lake Erie, right between Villa Angela Park and Wildwood Marina to the East and Euclid Beach Park to the West.
Election year in Fairview Park includes familiar names and new challengers on fall ballot
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A quick look at candidates running for re-election and office in Fairview Park finds incumbents challenged by newcomers on the Nov. 7 ballot. The list includes Mayor Patrick Cooney, seeking a second term in office, challenged by Bill Schneider.
cleveland19.com
Water main break closes Twinsburg road
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg firefighters closed part of Heritage Drive Sunday afternoon, due to a water main break. Heritage Road is closed between Tinkersview Drive and Timber Court. Twinsburg Service and Cleveland Water crews are making repairs, but there is no estimated time of completion.
Dissenting members welcome Boyd to Cleveland Heights council, offer take on process
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Welcoming Janine Boyd to City Council, three colleagues issued a joint statement Saturday clarifying their views on how her appointment played out. In response to questions from residents “who would like to know why the mayor (Kahlil Seren), and not city council made this decision,” council members Tony Cuda, Gail Larson and Davida Russell “would like to be very clear about this,” their press release stated:
Teens, 14 and 16, shot in Tremont Saturday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two teens have been hospitalized after being shot in the Tremont neighborhood on Saturday night. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 11p.m. on W. 7th St. and Jefferson Ave. A 16-year-old male was grazed in the right hand while a 14-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the hip.
A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
cleveland19.com
2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday evening. Cleveland police said the shootings happened 11:00 p.m. at W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The 16-year-old was grazed...
Bowling ball thief done in by his credit card : Brunswick Police Blotter
A Medina man was cited for theft and banned from T&M Lanes Jan. 9 for stealing a bowling ball from the establishment the day before. An employee told management that a man matching the description of the suspect seen taking the ball had paid a bar tab with his credit card. Police were able to ID the man through the credit card.
Plans for Euclid Beach would eliminate mobile home community
There's a new plan to develop more green space near Euclid Beach, but it will eventually displace residents of a long-time mobile home community.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Elyria, OH
Sitting 30 miles west of downtown Cleveland, Ohio, is the small yet thriving city of Elyria. Forming a part of the greater Cleveland Metropolitan Area, the city has a population of over 52,000 per the 2020 census. Moreover, the city has been the county seat of Lorain County since the...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3