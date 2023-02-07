ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Outsider.com

This Muskie Out Of Green Bay Weighs A Whopping 60 Pounds

A Wisconsin man hooked the fish of a lifetime while fishing Sturgeon Bay back on December, 7th, 2022. The fish hit a Bull Dawg lure by Musky Innovations in about 20 feet of water. Winter conditions were milder than usual, so Ron Hedsand hit the water to see if he could catch some smallmouth bass or a big muskie. His buddy John Vieau joined him on the fishing trip. The two have been fishing together for 12 years, but the monster muskie they caught was the biggest fish they had ever reeled in. Outdoor News recently shared their story.
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In South Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Would you like to know our tried and true rule of thumb for finding the most delicious restaurant every time? Look for a line! That’s right: While it may be annoying at the time, any place that has a line is a surefire sign that the food is going to be downright delicious, as it is at this tiny South Dakota restaurant with some of the best food we have ever tasted:
CBS News

1869 shipwreck of vessel with "checkered past" found in Lake Superior

A 144-foot shipwreck searchers are calling a "Bad Luck Barquentine" was found underwater in Lake Superior more than 150 years after it sank. The ship, a barquentine known as the Nucleus, sank for good on Sept. 14, 1869, but had a "checkered past," said the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in a news release on Wednesday. It sunk twice before the incident that left it underwater in Lake Superior, and in 1854, it rammed and sank another ship in Lake Huron. A barquentine is a type of ship popular in the 1800s with three or more masts that uses a specific style of...
Field & Stream

Angler Catches Massive 16-Pound Walleye While Ice Fishing on Lake Ontario

On Wednesday, January 25, an angler from Northhampton, Pennsylvania named Ed Green hooked into a giant walleye while ice fishing in Lake Ontario’s Chaumont Bay. After an intense fight, Green hauled in a walleye that weighed a whopping 16.3 pounds—just two pounds shy of the New York state record. According to his guide, Louis Pagnotti, it’s likely the biggest walleye that’s ever been pulled through the ice on Chaumont Bay.
