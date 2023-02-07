Read full article on original website
Strange Rare Fish From Time of the Dinosaurs Washes Up on East Coast
The 3-foot-long Atlantic sturgeon was spotted on the shore of Assateague Island by a naturalist who said he had seen only one other in 27 years.
OnlyInYourState
Famous People Used To Flock To This Tiny Michigan Town To Experience Resort Life
The Great Lake State has many incredible lakeside resort towns that are worth visiting. But there is one tiny community that used to be a popular vacation destination in Michigan that is nearly a ghost town today. Many people don’t know the story of the once-thriving resort town of Idlewild, Michigan.
Huge Wolf Pack Captured On Wildlife Camera Crossing Pond In Northern Minnesota
I have to say, this looks like a pretty healthy pack of wolves. Can you count how many? It's hard to say because they aren't all caught on camera at the same time, and some of them look alike. I think I count 8 or 9? That's a ton of wolves!
Ice Fisher in Minnesota Gets a Surprise Visitor While Trying to Catch Fish
The little guy stopped by to say hello!
This Giant Grizzly Bear In Canada Named “The Boss” Has Survived Being Hit By A Train, Fathered 70% Of The Cubs In His Area
Obviously it would never be ideal to come face to face with a grizzly bear. These predators can pack up to 600 lbs of power in one swipe of their paw, and often stand between 7-10 feet tall. So yeah, if you find yourself up against one in the wild, good luck.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Yellowstone tourist demonstrates why dipping hands in thermal pools is a bad idea
The woman scalded her fingers while attempting to show off on social media
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
Eagles Dragging Mountain Goats Off Of Cliffs Is Nature’s Wildest Form Of Hunting
I spend a lot of time on the internet… it’s kind of my job. I see A LOT of crazy stuff, probably too much for my own mental well-being, but these giant eagles might be the craziest things on the internet. A while back, we shared a video...
Boat Captain Saw Strange, Massive Creature in Lake Tahoe
He has a detailed description of the beast...
Devil's Lake in North Dakota Has a Terrifying Loch Ness-Like Monster That Roams Its Depths
Myths surrounding a mysterious, amphibious creature that calls Devil's Lake in North Dakota home have been doing the rounds for a long time. Since the lake does not flow into a larger body of water or has no natural outlets, nobody knows how this creature came to inhabit its waters.
Lake Michigan Is Getting Too Hot and the Cracks Are Starting To Show
On February 5, 25 people were rescued from floes on the lake, after a year of historically low ice coverage.
If You See Tree Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake, Stay Away
There are lots of reasons you, your children, or even your dog might head out onto a lake in the winter. Ice skating, ice fishing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, or even just going for a walk are all great reasons to head out onto one of Minnesota's thousands of frozen lakes.
The ancient, egg-shaped Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is drilled with an extremely precise hole from top to bottom
The Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is considered to be an out-of-place artifact found in a town near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. The mystery stone was first discovered in 1872 when construction workers found a lump of clay while they were digging a hole near the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.
This Muskie Out Of Green Bay Weighs A Whopping 60 Pounds
A Wisconsin man hooked the fish of a lifetime while fishing Sturgeon Bay back on December, 7th, 2022. The fish hit a Bull Dawg lure by Musky Innovations in about 20 feet of water. Winter conditions were milder than usual, so Ron Hedsand hit the water to see if he could catch some smallmouth bass or a big muskie. His buddy John Vieau joined him on the fishing trip. The two have been fishing together for 12 years, but the monster muskie they caught was the biggest fish they had ever reeled in. Outdoor News recently shared their story.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In South Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Would you like to know our tried and true rule of thumb for finding the most delicious restaurant every time? Look for a line! That’s right: While it may be annoying at the time, any place that has a line is a surefire sign that the food is going to be downright delicious, as it is at this tiny South Dakota restaurant with some of the best food we have ever tasted:
Elk Hunt Turns Into A Wolf Hunt When Whole Pack Tries To Surround Hunters
It’s a pretty rare occurrence to be targeting one animal, call it in, and then have another ruin the party that quickly. But these predators hear everything that’s going on around them too. When you’re a pack animal like wolves, hearing an elk bugle might just be a dinner bell if the troops are ready for action.
1869 shipwreck of vessel with "checkered past" found in Lake Superior
A 144-foot shipwreck searchers are calling a "Bad Luck Barquentine" was found underwater in Lake Superior more than 150 years after it sank. The ship, a barquentine known as the Nucleus, sank for good on Sept. 14, 1869, but had a "checkered past," said the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in a news release on Wednesday. It sunk twice before the incident that left it underwater in Lake Superior, and in 1854, it rammed and sank another ship in Lake Huron. A barquentine is a type of ship popular in the 1800s with three or more masts that uses a specific style of...
Angler Catches Massive 16-Pound Walleye While Ice Fishing on Lake Ontario
On Wednesday, January 25, an angler from Northhampton, Pennsylvania named Ed Green hooked into a giant walleye while ice fishing in Lake Ontario’s Chaumont Bay. After an intense fight, Green hauled in a walleye that weighed a whopping 16.3 pounds—just two pounds shy of the New York state record. According to his guide, Louis Pagnotti, it’s likely the biggest walleye that’s ever been pulled through the ice on Chaumont Bay.
