ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFKrn_0kfBgB3q00

UPDATE 2/7 4:45 p.m. — A man was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said that officers with Prince George’s County Police apprehended the suspect. They said the incident appeared to be domestic.

Police also delivered an update, saying that the initial calls reported hearing screaming followed by gunshots.

Officers found information about the suspect and a possible vehicle that he may have left in. Police found the car headed into Maryland, where the man was taken into custody.

The woman was still in critical care at the hospital.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were in the Mount Vernon area Tuesday morning after someone shot a woman there.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the shooting in the 8400 block of Blankenship St. at 9:23 a.m.

Virginia man headed to Turkey to help family affected by earthquake

The tweet said that medics took the woman who was shot to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 3

Francis Fajfar
5d ago

That area sucks! FEARFAX COUNTY has become Floydville. Also , why doesn't the media report GDUs???? Over 2 million annually and they are almost never reported

Reply(2)
3
Related
DC News Now

Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Suspect behind deadly Alexandria shooting in custody

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia arrested a man Friday that they accused of shooting and killing another man in Alexandria late last year. Authorities charged Malik Johnson, 22, of Alexandria, with second-degree murder in the Dec. 5 killing of 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Lorton. Johnson was also charged with a felony for use of a firearm, but the gun used in the incident hasn’t been recovered.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder

A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
DC News Now

Man in custody after 2 Baltimore County officers shot

UPDATE 2/10 6:30 p.m. — Police took 24-year-old David Linthicum into custody for the two shootings around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after almost a 48-hour long search. Police said that the entire situation with him started when police said Linthicum shot a Baltimore County police officer during a police response on Wednesday afternoon. The second […]
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
DUMFRIES, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire

The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/prince-georges-county/family-identifies-couple-that-died-in-lanham-house-fire/. Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house …. The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early...
LANHAM, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

45K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy