Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 2/7 4:45 p.m. — A man was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said that officers with Prince George’s County Police apprehended the suspect. They said the incident appeared to be domestic.

Police also delivered an update, saying that the initial calls reported hearing screaming followed by gunshots.

Officers found information about the suspect and a possible vehicle that he may have left in. Police found the car headed into Maryland, where the man was taken into custody.

The woman was still in critical care at the hospital.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were in the Mount Vernon area Tuesday morning after someone shot a woman there.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the shooting in the 8400 block of Blankenship St. at 9:23 a.m.

The tweet said that medics took the woman who was shot to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

