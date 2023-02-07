Which Nonconference Games Remain on BYU's Future Schedules?
Most of BYU's nonconference games are scheduled through 2030
Last week, the Big 12 unveiled the 2023 conference schedule after months of delays . Moving forward, the Big 12 conference schedule will be unveiled 8-10 months before the start of the following season. The nonconference games will be scheduled years in advance. Today, let's look at the nonconference games that remain on BYU's future football schedules.
2024
vs Southern Illinois - 8/31/2024
@ Utah - 9/7/2024
@ Wyoming - 9/14/2024
BYU and Utah will renew their rivalry in 2024. The Cougars will travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utes in Salt Lake City. BYU won the last matchup between these two teams 26-17.
It's worth noting that BYU has two road games on the schedule, meaning it is planning on five home conference games in 2024. BYU is scheduled to play four conference home games and five conference away games in 2023.
2025
vs SUU - 9/6/2025
@ East Carolina - 9/20/2025
vs Utah - Date TBA
BYU kicks off the 2025 season against SUU. Then it will play at East Carolina and at home against Utah to round out the nonconference slate.
2026
vs Utah Tech - 9/5/2026
vs Arizona - 9/12/2026
@ Utah - 9/19/2026
vs USF - 10/17/2026
BYU still has four nonconference games scheduled in 2026, meaning one of the remaining games must be cancelled.
2027
@ Arizona - 9/11/2027
vs Utah - 9/18/2027
BYU is still in need of another nonconference game in 2027. If the current pattern holds, BYU will likely kick off the 2027 season against an in-state FCS foe.
2028
@ Utah - 9/9/2028
vs Ole Miss - 9/16/2028
BYU has a chance to host Ole Miss during the 2028 season. Ole Miss would be just the third SEC team to travel to Provo.
2029
@ Ole Miss - 9/8/2029
2030
@ Utah - 9/7/2030
vs Virginia Tech - 9/14/2030
2031
vs Stanford - 8/30/2031
2032
vs Michigan State - 9/11/2032
vs Army - Date TBA
2033
@ Virginia Tech - 9/10/2033
vs Coastal Carolina - 9/17/2033
Remember when Coastal Carolina promised BYU a return game when the 2020 contest was scheduled? That game is on the schedule...in 2033.
2035
vs Missouri - 9/8/2035
Follow us for future coverage:
Facebook - @CougsDaily
Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist
Instagram - @cougs_daily
Comments / 0