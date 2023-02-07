Which Nonconference Games Remain on BYU's Future Schedules?

Most of BYU's nonconference games are scheduled through 2030

Last week, the Big 12 unveiled the 2023 conference schedule after months of delays . Moving forward, the Big 12 conference schedule will be unveiled 8-10 months before the start of the following season. The nonconference games will be scheduled years in advance. Today, let's look at the nonconference games that remain on BYU's future football schedules.

2024

vs Southern Illinois - 8/31/2024

@ Utah - 9/7/2024

@ Wyoming - 9/14/2024

BYU and Utah will renew their rivalry in 2024. The Cougars will travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utes in Salt Lake City. BYU won the last matchup between these two teams 26-17.

It's worth noting that BYU has two road games on the schedule, meaning it is planning on five home conference games in 2024. BYU is scheduled to play four conference home games and five conference away games in 2023.

2025

vs SUU - 9/6/2025

@ East Carolina - 9/20/2025

vs Utah - Date TBA

BYU kicks off the 2025 season against SUU. Then it will play at East Carolina and at home against Utah to round out the nonconference slate.

2026

vs Utah Tech - 9/5/2026

vs Arizona - 9/12/2026

@ Utah - 9/19/2026

vs USF - 10/17/2026

BYU still has four nonconference games scheduled in 2026, meaning one of the remaining games must be cancelled.

2027

@ Arizona - 9/11/2027

vs Utah - 9/18/2027

BYU is still in need of another nonconference game in 2027. If the current pattern holds, BYU will likely kick off the 2027 season against an in-state FCS foe.

2028

@ Utah - 9/9/2028

vs Ole Miss - 9/16/2028

BYU has a chance to host Ole Miss during the 2028 season. Ole Miss would be just the third SEC team to travel to Provo.

2029

@ Ole Miss - 9/8/2029

2030

@ Utah - 9/7/2030

vs Virginia Tech - 9/14/2030

2031

vs Stanford - 8/30/2031

2032

vs Michigan State - 9/11/2032

vs Army - Date TBA

2033

@ Virginia Tech - 9/10/2033

vs Coastal Carolina - 9/17/2033

Remember when Coastal Carolina promised BYU a return game when the 2020 contest was scheduled? That game is on the schedule...in 2033.

2035

vs Missouri - 9/8/2035

