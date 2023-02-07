Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' Frank Clark says Eagles have 'done nothing but earn' the title of best O-line in NFL
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, betting lines, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
NFL MVP finalists will lead their respective teams into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. First-team All-Pro quarterback and newly-minted MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a 16-3 record after playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are also 16-3, including a 16-1 record with Hurts on the field, and Philadelphia throttled both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl time, date: Location, how to watch, TV channel, live streaming for Chiefs vs. Eagles
We've been waiting for it all year, and it's almost here -- it'll start in a matter of hours, in fact. The most thrilling game of the NFL season -- Super Bowl LVII -- will kick off on Sunday. There's a good reason why each year the Super Bowl is the most watched television program in the United States. Not only are the matchups typically great, but the pregame and halftime performances are epic pop-culture moments.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson contract: Von Miller, Mark Andrews believe Ravens QB is worth more than Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens is currently up in the air, with his current contract expiring. In 2022, Jackson played under the fifth-year option since the two parties did not agree to a long-term deal in the offseason. Jackson's future is a major topic heading into the...
CBS Sports
Tua Tagovailoa reveals whether Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was vaping during playoff game vs. Bills
Did Mike McDaniel just hit his vape? That was the question everyone was asking during the Miami Dolphins' first-round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Luckily, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has provided some clarity. A viral video of McDaniel circulated on social media during the game because it looked like...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Why Patrick Mahomes being named MVP might actually hurt Chiefs' chances vs. Eagles
At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. After being named league MVP for the second time on Thursday night, he could also do something that the NFL has not seen since he was 4 years old -- win both league MVP and a Super Bowl title in the same year.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes' trainer says his third down scramble in AFC Championship was 'biggest highlight' after injury
After Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, all eyes were on the quarterback during the AFC Championship game to see how he would hold up after the injury. His trainer, Julie Frymyer, was looking closely at how Mahomes moved during the game and was pleased with how he performed.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr expected to be released: Multiple NFC South teams among best fits for Raiders QB in 2023
Derek Carr's days as the Raiders' quarterback are quickly dwindling. That's what both he and the team have indicated ever since the veteran's abrupt demotion at the end of the 2022 NFL season. A trade is off the table, NFL Media reported Sunday, as Carr informed the team that he would not accept one to any team. As a result, the Raiders are expected to release him, making him one of the top free agents.
CBS Sports
Deebo Samuel says 49ers would've smashed Super Bowl-bound Eagles by double digits if QB had stayed healthy
PHOENIX -- If there's been one common theme in Phoenix this week, it's that 49ers players clearly believe they should be playing in Super Bowl LVII and not the Eagles. Over the past week, we've heard from Brandon Aiyuk, who said he would bet everything he owns on the Chiefs if he were allowed to gamble on the Super Bowl. We've also heard from Christian McCaffrey, who said that it felt like the NFC title game was "stolen" from the 49ers because they didn't have a healthy quarterback.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57 picks, odds, Chiefs vs. Eagles bets by NFL expert: This 5-way same-game parlay pays out 19-1
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will wrap up the NFL season in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Both teams headed into the 2023 NFL playoffs as the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. In the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago, the Chiefs knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Philadelphia dominated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship game ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 57 odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks or Super Bowl same-game parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes on surpassing Tom Brady as GOAT says 'ask me when I'm like 38 years old'
Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed just about as perfect of a start to an NFL career as you can ask for. The Chiefs quarterback is set to play in his third Super Bowl and just claimed the second MVP award of his career on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. Considering just how impressive Mahomes' burst onto the scene has been, there is the natural question of where all this could ultimately take him, and possibly one day have him leaping over Tom Brady as the greatest of all time.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Greg Ward: Elevated from practice squad
Ward was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Ward will now be eligible to play in the Super Bowl despite not appearing in a game all season. The 27-year-old should not be expected to play a big role on offense, but he could potentially serve as the punt returner if Britain Covey (hamstring) is unable to play.
CBS Sports
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson on rookie lessons, Dan Campbell, future goals: 'Ready to be more than just over .500'
Aidan Hutchinson made an immediate impact for the Detroit Lions as a rookie. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft recorded 52 combined tackles, 15 QB hits, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions, which earned the defensive end 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year honors.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back as C.J. Stroud goes No. 1; Bucs stay put, still find Brady replacement
With the NFL season wrapping up this weekend with the Super Bowl -- have you heard of it? -- it seems as good a time as any for my first NFL mock draft for 2023, and while I've always loved this time of year, this season's draft takes on a bit of added significance for me.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Jalen Hurts commands new monster deal; here's how much Eagles should expect to pay franchise QB
What a difference a year makes. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was considered a big question mark after last season's 31-15 wild card playoff loss to the Buccaneers that was more lopsided than the score. The Buccaneers had a huge advantage at quarterback with Tom Brady, who had an MVP-worthy season.
CBS Sports
Prisco's Super Bowl 2023 pick: Eagles, Chiefs combine for whopping 63 points as battle goes down to wire
PHOENIX — This is a culture clash, a running team that finished in the top 5 in the NFL in rushing against a passing team with a quarterback who is the NFL MVP this season, a passer so good that he is playing in his third Super Bowl in four years at the tender NFL age of 27.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl babies: Chiefs' Nick Allegretti becomes father to twins, Mecole Hardman's girlfriend in labor
In just hours, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle on the biggest stage in sports: Super Bowl LVII. This Sunday will end up being the best day in the lives of the men that end up victorious, but there are a couple of players who already feel like they won the Super Bowl, because on Sunday, they became fathers to new children.
Comments / 0