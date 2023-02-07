ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes Gives Cardinals HC Candidate Mike Kafka Glowing Review

By Donnie Druin
 5 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with reporters on Monday.

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Cardinals may not ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for ideal condiments for steak, but perhaps his opinion on one of their two assumed finalists for the head coach vacancy in Arizona may carry more weight.

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka finds himself with an even greater chance to get the nod as the newest Cardinals coach after Brian Flores dropped out of the race by heading over to Minnesota to accept the Vikings' DC job.

Mahomes knows a thing or two about Kafka, as the two spent five years together in Kansas City. Kafka progressed from a quality control coach to quarterbacks coach in that time, and Mahomes evolved into what many already consider to be one of the best quarterbacks of his time.

When speaking with reporters at Super Bowl LVII Media Day, Mahomes gave a glowing endorsement for Kafka:

"Coach Kafka is a special person and a special coach. He kind of took me [under his wing], when he first got here he was quality control and that was my first year as a rookie. I spent a lot of hours with coach Kafka where he was teaching me the playbook and teaching me how to become a quarterback in the NFL. That continued for a long time," Mahomes said.

"I knew when he left here, he was going to be a head coach somewhere soon. I know he's down there in Arizona and if he gets hired there, he'll get that place turned around. He's a great coach and a great person as well so I'm excited for him."

Video via Arizona Sports below:

