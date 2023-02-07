Reese Witherspoon and Son Deacon Could Nearly Pass for Twins in New IG Photos

We’ve said it many times before: Reese Witherspoon and her son, Deacon, are like carbon copies of each other. And the Your Place or Mine star’s latest social media post just proves us right once again.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Over the weekend, the 46-year-old actress shared a couple of snaps of her and her 19-year-old son enjoying a nice meal. The photos show the pair sitting together at a table, where Deacon is smiling in a gray hoodie and black turtleneck sweater. Meanwhile, Witherspoon returns the grin and she is holding a piping cup of tea.

The Big Little Lies alum wrote in the Instagram caption, “Perfect Sunday with my guy @deaconphillippe,” alongside a bunch of food emojis. And Deacon responded in the comments, “Love getting to see you,” with a red heart emoji.

Her followers quickly called out the mother-son duo’s striking resemblance in the comments section. One person said, “​​Now these two are the ones who look alike!” Another wrote, “Wow, he sure looks like his mama!!!”

This is certainly not the first time the actress shared a photo of her lookalike son on social media. Back in August 2022, the Legally Blonde star posted a selfie of the two of them, featuring a close-up shot of Deacon embracing his mom. In the caption, she wrote, “This hug made my whole year @deaconphillippe.”

Keep those lookalike pics coming, Reese.

Want all the latest celebrity news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here .

Reese Witherspoon Radiates in Vibrant ‘Netflix Red’ Dress for ‘Your Place or Mine’ Promo