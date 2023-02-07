ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

Reese Witherspoon and Son Deacon Could Nearly Pass for Twins in New IG Photos

By Karelle Mckay
PureWow
PureWow
 5 days ago

We’ve said it many times before: Reese Witherspoon and her son, Deacon, are like carbon copies of each other. And the Your Place or Mine star’s latest social media post just proves us right once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOI8y_0kfBg6jS00

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Over the weekend, the 46-year-old actress shared a couple of snaps of her and her 19-year-old son enjoying a nice meal. The photos show the pair sitting together at a table, where Deacon is smiling in a gray hoodie and black turtleneck sweater. Meanwhile, Witherspoon returns the grin and she is holding a piping cup of tea.

The Big Little Lies alum wrote in the Instagram caption, “Perfect Sunday with my guy @deaconphillippe,” alongside a bunch of food emojis. And Deacon responded in the comments, “Love getting to see you,” with a red heart emoji.

Her followers quickly called out the mother-son duo’s striking resemblance in the comments section. One person said, “​​Now these two are the ones who look alike!” Another wrote, “Wow, he sure looks like his mama!!!”

This is certainly not the first time the actress shared a photo of her lookalike son on social media. Back in August 2022, the Legally Blonde star posted a selfie of the two of them, featuring a close-up shot of Deacon embracing his mom. In the caption, she wrote, “This hug made my whole year @deaconphillippe.”

Keep those lookalike pics coming, Reese.

Want all the latest celebrity news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here .

Reese Witherspoon Radiates in Vibrant ‘Netflix Red’ Dress for ‘Your Place or Mine’ Promo

Comments / 5

Related
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
HollywoodLife

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Joined By Jennifer Garner For Daughter Seraphina’s Musical Event In LA: Photos

The more the merrier! Ben Affleck, 50, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, were joined by the Gone Girl star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, on Sunday to attend his daughter, Seraphina Affleck‘s musical event in Los Angeles (see PHOTOS HERE). The Shotgun Wedding star dressed chic at the event in a pair of blue jeans, cropped coat, and a green turtle neck. J.Lo also accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses, heels, and an iconic Hermès Birkin bag. The J.Lo Beauty founder was also seen holding hands with her child, Emme, 10, while at the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People

“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People.  The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Just Got Married To A 23-Year Old Miss Universe—His Kid Skipped the Wedding to Be With J-Lo & Ben

Wedding bells are ringing! The celebrity weddings of 2023 are off to a fantastic start as so many stars are finally tying the knot with their partners. Of course, 2022 was a gigantic year for celebrity weddings. Pop icon Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had their dream fairytale wedding in their Los Angeles home back in June 2022 among guests like Madonna and Selena Gomez. Bennifer 2.0 surprised us all when Jennifer Lopez announced that she and Ben Affleck had a very classic last-minute Vegas-style wedding in a chapel. The two later gathered around family and friends in an official wedding...
GEORGIA STATE
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Elegantly Stomps Onto the Jimmy Kimmel Set in Oversized Mary Janes

The trendy, ultrahigh platform Mary Janes Jennifer Lopez Affleck wore to her January 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live were very on-brand for the megastar—unambiguously feminine with an intimidating edge. Mrs. Affleck paired her sky-high white heels with an immaculate white dress coat, a matching clutch, and hair worn soft and long.
OK! Magazine

Baby-Faced Cutie To All Grown Up! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Transformation: Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has grown up before fans' eyes! The blonde-haired, blue-eyed daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has gone from a round-faced cutie accompanying her A-Lister parents on international trips to walking red carpet events wearing gowns in the peak of fashion. Shiloh is even becoming quite the accomplished dancer! The Troy actor admitted to tearing up when he watched her perform in an interview last August, noting that his daughter is a "very beautiful" dancer."I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he joked at the time. "I love when they find their own...
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
OK! Magazine

Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'

People are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio after he was spotted with younger model Eden Polani, 19, at Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP. The Titanic alum, 48, typically dates younger ladies, but this time around, fans feel uncomfortable that she's not even in her 20s. Some took to social media to talk about their large age gap. One person wrote, "Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend," while another said, "Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released."A...
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
PureWow

PureWow

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy