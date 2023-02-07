Read full article on original website
Tony Martinez
5d ago
he knew now it's call playing stupid at the end of the trial I want to see that pretty little smirk when he's off to spend time with bubba
fox4news.com
Man accused of shooting at vehicle along Central Expressway arrested after leading police on chase
DALLAS - A 28-year-old man accused of shooting at a vehicle while driving along N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning was arrested after he reportedly led authorities on a high speed chase in Richardson and Dallas. Dallas police said this started just after 1:30 a.m., when Lajon Fitzgerald Martin went...
Accused shooter's father Richard Acosta Jr. found guilty of capital murder
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While a 15-year-old accused shooter remains in hiding, his father is now headed to prison for life without parole, for a triple murder where prosecutors described the evidence as some of the most horrific they had ever seen.A jury convicted Richard Acosta Jr., 34, of capital murder Friday in a Dallas courtroom. Prosecutors argued Acosta drove his son to and from a convenience store the night after Christmas in 2021, where Abel Acosta shot and killed three teen boys, and wounded a fourth.Video from security cameras showed him parked in front of the store, while his shirtless...
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Prosecutors ask jury to find Richard Acosta guilty
Prosecutors lay out the case against Richard Acosta, the father of accused shooter Abel Acosta. Three teenagers were killed in the shooting. The prosecution believes Acosta helped his son carry out the attack and may have helped him avoid the police.
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting: Accused shooter’s father found guilty, sentenced to life in prison
Richard Acosta was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 that killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala. The accused shooter, Abel Acosta, is still on the run.
fox4news.com
Dallas police arrest 3 men for attempted carjacking in which suspect was shot
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested three men in connection with an attempted carjacking back in December that resulted in one of the suspects being shot. The shooting happened back on December 30, 2022, in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial Day 3: Accused shooter's father breaks down on the stand
DALLAS - Testimony continued in the capital murder trial of Richard Acosta, the father of a teenager accused of shooting and killing three other teens at a Garland convenience store. On Thursday, the prosecution and defense questioned Detective Lucas Shupe, who testified that Richard appeared to be "casing" the convenience...
fox4news.com
Carrollton suspect accused of leading fentanyl ring that led to deaths of students appears in court
CARROLLTON, Texas - One of the two people arrested for reportedly dealing deadly drugs to middle and high school students faced a judge in federal court Friday. The drugs were tied to ten overdoses in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Magaly Mejia Cano waived her right to a probable cause hearing. Cameras...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Sentenced to 26 Years for Shooting, Killing Man at Fort Worth Grocery Store
A 14-year-old has been sentenced to 26 years for shooting and killing a man outside of a Fort Worth grocery store last summer. In the eight months since Spenser Slavik, 36, was killed, his friend Travis Dehorney still has questions. “I ask God every day why he sent someone to...
fox4news.com
Navarro County man kills twin 12-year-old daughters before committing suicide, deputies say
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas - Authorities say a North Texas father murdered his twin 12-year-old girls and then committed suicide. It happened Friday morning in Navarro County. Sheriff's deputies say a woman called to report she'd had a disagreement with her husband and left their home in the Brushie Prairie community. When she returned hours later, she heard a gunshot and left again to call police.
easttexasradio.com
North Texas Capital Murder Trial Continues
Testimony continued Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Richard Acosta, the father of a teenager accused of shooting and killing three other teens at a Garland convenience store. Prosecutors say Acosta drove his son, Abel Acosta, 14, to commit the murders on Dec. 26, 2021, and they allege that he knew what would happen. The defense argues that Richard had no idea what would happen on the night of the shooting.
fox4news.com
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
Little Elm police name two suspects arrested in murder case
olice have now divulged the names of the suspects in last week’s shooting death of a Little Elm man. David Pleasant was gunned down Friday at a home on Knight Trail.
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for men wanted for string of vehicle burglaries
Arlington police need your help identifying two men wanted for a string of vehicle burglaries in December. In one case, police say one of the thieves used a gun on a man who tried to stop one of the burglaries.
fox4news.com
Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student
PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
Accused killer of a man in Carrollton has now been captured
Carrollton police are holding a minor they accuse of shooting a 17-year-old to death last month. Alejandro Cortez was already dead when police arrived at the scene
Appeals court dismisses former Fort Worth Police Chief Fitzgerald's wrongful termination lawsuit
An appeals court has overturned a trial judge and dismissed the wrongful termination suit brought against Fort Worth by former police chief Joel Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was fired in 2019 after four years on the job
fox4news.com
Drug trafficker who kept $1.5M in cash in South Dallas home sentenced to 20 years in prison
DALLAS - A cocaine and meth trafficker who hid more than $1.5M in a South Dallas trap house was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Wednesday. 49-year-old Hector Manuel Castro-Quirino pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in September 2022. Court documents say an informant told law...
KLTV
Van Zandt County grand jury won’t indict man who shot, killed house intruder
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In April 2022, a Canton homeowner shot and killed a man he claims unlawfully forced entry into his home. However, he will not face indictment for the incident. Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said a grand jury has decided there is not enough evidence...
Heartland drive-by shooting turns murder investigation; police say retaliation for drive-by shooting in Dallas
HEARTLAND, Texas — A drive-by shooting in Heartland has turned murder investigation after a woman critically injured succumbed to her injuries at a Dallas-area hospital on Monday. The Crandall Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, received notification from the hospital the victim had succumbed to her injuries after...
