Suspect dead in Rantoul officer-involved shooting, ISP leading investigation

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — At around 11:30 p.m. last night Rantoul Police were investigating a stolen vehicle when an officer was involved in an incident where shots were fired.

The incident occurred near W. Belle Ave. and N. Ohio Ave. and aid was given to the suspect by officers and emergency personnel. The suspect was then transported to Carle Hospital where the suspect died.

The identity of the suspect will be released after next-of-kin notifications are made.

WCIA’s Karina Rubio was on-scene this morning and said the police tape around the crime scene was taken down around 9 a.m.

Police confirmed that no officers were hurt during the incident.

Rantoul Deputy Police Chief, Justin Bouse released the following statement:

“The Rantoul Police Department is committed to transparency and releasing the full details of the incident after the investigation is completed.”

The police department recognizes and understands the feelings of the public and the scrutiny of police actions which surround any serious use of force incident. They ask the community for patience during this process.

In accordance with Illinois State Statutes and Rantoul Police policy surrounding officer-involved shootings, a multi-jurisdictional team of investigators has been called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team (CCMJIT) is led by investigators of the Illinois State Police. This team will spend the next several days and weeks conducting interviews, collecting evidence, and completing reports in regards to this shooting.

Once all information is collected, the full report will be forwarded to the Champaign County State Attorney’s Office for review. Additionally, an internal review will be conducted by the Rantoul Police Department to assess the use of force.

The police department also asks for any person with information, surveillance footage, or any other evidence to contact the Rantoul Police Department or Illinois State Police.

The Rantoul Police Department thanks the Illinois State Police, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, and the other jurisdictions involved with the investigation.



