Paso Robles, CA

‘Pups & Pints’ fundraising and adoption event coming to local brewery

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
Rescue owner and operator Alexandra Serino and a previous TNRI dog, Oliver at The Backyard in downtown Paso. “We also do a lot of exposure and positive reinforcement training with the dogs,” says Serino.

Public invited to come out and support local dog rescue, check out adoptable dogs

– Ancient Owl Brewery in Atascadero will be the host of a special, “Pups & Pints” fundraising and adoption event on Feb. 26 for True Natured Rescue in Paso Robles.

True Natured Rescue Inc. (TNRI) is a Paso Robles dog rescue that has been operating since October 2021. They currently have six dogs, ages eight weeks to 11 months old, looking for their furever homes. At their upcoming Pups & Pints, fundraising, and adoption event hosted by Ancient Owl Brewery, on Feb. 26 from 12 to 4 p.m., the public will have an opportunity to meet the pups available for adoption, purchase some merchandise, and enjoy a beer. When you adopt from True Natured, you not only save the life of the dog you adopt but it also opens up a space for another dog to be saved from euthanasia.

Previous TNRI pups.

About True Natured Rescue

True Natured Rescue Inc. is a 501c3, non-profit, formed by Alexandra Serino. By day, Serino works in mental health to assist in funding the rescue and works with the dogs during her off hours. TNRI is a small, locally run rescue operated by a family of dog lovers.

The rescue’s board consists of family members, including her husband, Daniel, her mother, Pamela, and her Mother-in-law, Karen. The rescue was established to alleviate some of the stress and number of animals being placed in high-kill shelters. The goal of the rescue is to save dogs from the shelters that are at risk of being euthanized and to also educate the community about spaying and neutering their pets. Most of the dogs, whether they are old or young, are pulled from the shelter and were considered “last call.” Meaning, that they have a limited time to live unless a rescue can help them.

While in the care of TNRI, the rescues receive medical aid, food, shelter, in addition to unique attention to best set them up for success. Because this rescue only takes a few dogs at a time, the dogs get a more home-like environment whether they are “in-house” or in a foster home. When the dogs or puppies are both physically and mentally ready for their new home, TNRI provides a match-making service to find the best-suited homes for the dogs.

Rudy is currently available for adoption.

Since forming, the rescue has saved 70 dogs and puppies. Although its goal is to save as many lives as possible, the rescue strives to provide each animal the opportunity to find their own special “furever” home, lots of love, and a sense of safety and stability. “Rescue is a marathon, not a sprint,” says Serino, “So, while in their care, TNRI makes every effort to provide each dog or puppy an individualized experience so that they never end up in the shelters again. Rescue is truly a team effort and without your help, the dogs would have a completely different ending to their story.”

The community can assist the rescue by donating, volunteering, fostering, transporting, attending events, sharing posts, and adopting. Stay up to date on ways to be involved with TNRI on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok @TrueNatureRescue, PetFinder, and on their website TrueNaturedRescue.com, or email them at TrueNaturedRescue@gmail.com.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

